As they huddled, Payne appeared to take exception to a comment from fellow defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, a team captain. So he poked Allen in the temple, which prompted Allen to swing at him, narrowly missing Payne’s jaw, and led to teammates and defensive line coach Sam Mills III stepping in between them.
But the rage that built up in Payne kept burning, and as NBC’s cameras provided a slow-motion replay of the sideline fracas, the stink of Washington’s 56-14 loss on prime-time national television devolved into an embarrassment Sunday. A stain. A rebuttal to the team’s revamped “culture.” And the unofficial end to any hope of another playoff appearance.
Coach Ron Rivera said he talked to Allen and Payne about the confrontation.
“I was told about it later after it happened,” he said. “… What my players say to me is really nobody’s business.”
Payne downplayed it.
“You got brothers? Y’all fight, don’t you?” he said.
Asked whether they’re good now: “It’s all good.”
Allen’s take: “When things are going bad like they are, things get heated. ... S--- happens. Brothers fight.”
In trying to find an answer for his players’ frustration and poor play, Rivera cited the challenges they have faced in recent weeks: a coronavirus outbreak, injuries to multiple key players and a fatal car crash involving safety Deshazor Everett.
“You have to deal with those things, and it’s tough. It’s not easy to try to separate and compartmentalize situations like that. It spills over,” Rivera said. “It’s human nature. These guys are more than just robots. These guys have feelings. These are players; these are people. They got a teammate going through something right now. It’s tough. You have an opportunity, and you don’t have everybody playing. That’s hard on them. That’s not normal s---. That’s real-life s---, and that’s what they’re dealing with. These are young men, and we’re just trying to help them along the way.”
“It definitely affects us, but as professionals it’s our job to go out there and play good football, which, for the last two weeks, has been probably some of the worst football I’ve ever been a part of, including myself,” Allen said. “We have no one to blame but ourselves.”
Only five days after its defense — once the prize of Washington’s young roster — gave up 238 rushing yards in an ugly loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia, it came unglued in Dallas, allowing 42 points, 389 yards and 24 first downs — in the first half. That first-half point total for Dallas tied a franchise record and tied for the 10th most by any team since 1960.
Dallas (11-4) finished with 497 yards, eight touchdowns and 28 first downs as it clinched the NFC East title. Washington (6-9) had only 257 yards, a pair of touchdowns and half as many first downs. And yet even that failed to reflect the full debacle.
How bad was Washington on Sunday?
Consider that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a touchdown to a wide receiver, a running back, a tight end and an offensive tackle, becoming the first NFL quarterback to do that in a regular season game.
Consider that Dallas’s lead was so large — 42 points — in the third quarter that Prescott was replaced by backup Cooper Rush — who promptly threw a touchdown pass early in the fourth.
Consider that Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s sack-to-completion ratio roughly midway through the third quarter was 4-to-6. Four sacks, six completions. He finished 7 for 22 for 121 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a 28.8 rating before getting benched for Kyle Allen in the fourth.
“It’s the same story from two weeks ago,” Heinicke said of the 27-20 loss Dec. 12 at FedEx Field. “They just kicked our asses in all three phases of the game.”
Consider that even Tress Way, Washington’s trusted punter and possibly its most consistent player, had a punt blocked and recovered by Dallas in the end zone for a touchdown.
No Washington player was spared from this disaster — the seventh-worst loss in franchise history, including the postseason.
“We got beat,” Rivera said. “… I told them: ‘You play this game long enough, you’re going to get beat like this. It happens. How you respond to it, how you bounce back, how you play — that tells more about who you are than anything else.’ ”
Heinicke, back from a week’s absence after he tested positive for the coronavirus, was intercepted on Washington’s first play from scrimmage — a deep ball for Terry McLaurin that Heinicke threw inside despite cornerback Trevon Diggs having inside leverage.
That led to touchdown No. 1 for Dallas: a five-yard screen pass to Ezekiel Elliott, who waltzed into the end zone without a defender close to him.
Less than five minutes later, Dallas was back in the end zone, on a nine-yard touchdown catch by tight end Dalton Schultz. And less than a minute after that, the Cowboys returned, this time on a pick-six by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who returned his interception of Heinicke 40 yards for a score.
Only two plays stood between Washington and a shutout for much of the game. Late in the first quarter, Heinicke connected with rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown for a 48-yard leaping catch in double coverage that set up an eight-yard, pylon-dive touchdown reception from Antonio Gibson early in the second.
But that impressive score would mean little in the end. And Washington’s touchdown in the fourth, the first of rookie tight end John Bates’s career, would mean even less.
Washington was outmanned, out-coached and outclassed.
Already thin on linebacker depth, Washington was without middle linebacker Cole Holcomb (covid-19 reserve list), lost rookie Jamin Davis (experiencing covid-like symptoms) moments before the game and had already lost hybrid safety Landon Collins to a foot injury. He was placed on injured reserve Friday, prompting Washington to play much of the game in sub packages, with a five-man front and/or five or six defensive backs.
The results? Consistent and perpetual gashing.
A 40-yard pass from Prescott to wide receiver Michael Gallup set up touchdown No. 4 — an 11-yard run by Elliott that was followed by the sideline fight between Allen and Payne.
A 25-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb helped set up touchdown No. 5, a one-yard toss to right tackle Terence Steele. And a 14-yard completion, coupled with an unnecessary roughness penalty on safety Bobby McCain for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Schultz, put Dallas back in the red zone. Touchdown No. 6: a 13-yard completion to wide receiver Amari Cooper with five seconds left in the half.
Touchdown No. 7: a blocked punt by Corey Clement that Chauncey Golston recovered for the score. Way punted from the edge of the goal line because Washington’s offense couldn’t make it past its 10-yard line.
But wait. There’s more.
With just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter, with Dallas holding a 42-point lead, Prescott took a seat. Rush’s first pass turned into a 61-yard gain by wide receiver Malik Turner. Rush’s second pass was a nine-yard completion to Turner for touchdown No. 8.
On Kyle Allen’s second series, he guided Washington to a 12-play, 61-yard drive that Bates capped with a 13-yard touchdown reception — even though he fumbled the ball at the goal line.
By then, the game was long gone. Two remain, beginning with a rematch against the Eagles next Sunday, but the season was, too.
“You’ve got to have a short memory,” Heinicke said. “Can’t let this linger into next week, because next week, it’s a new game.”