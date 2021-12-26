It felt more like a return to shame. In perception, Washington won’t ever be allowed to disconnect fully from its recent past until it can prove it has made a clean break. That will take a series of good years and obvious, linear progress. Last season, Year 1 for Rivera, provided plenty of hope, but it was just one resilient run, and for all the good vibes, the team finished 7-9 and made the playoffs because the division was in shambles. In 2021, the Cowboys (11-4) are dangerous once more, and they punctuated a season sweep of Washington with one of the most dominant performances of this NFL season.