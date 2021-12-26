In one crushing half of football, the scab covering a franchise that just can’t heal was ripped off again. It wasn’t enough that the rival Dallas Cowboys, who officially took back the NFC East crown earlier in the day, pulverized the depleted team in burgundy and led 42-7 at halftime. Washington, never one to settle for ordinary humiliation, had to go full Washington and add an ugly second-quarter sideline incident featuring defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, who have been teammates since their college days at Alabama.
It all equaled a meltdown destined to linger longer than Rivera, Allen, Payne and everyone still invested in this franchise will be able to tolerate. Rivera never truly had a honeymoon period as the face of the organization, not with his cancer battle last season and all the ongoing off-the-field crises he has had to mitigate even though most of them preceded his arrival. Still, he did receive an appropriate amount of patience and grace as he attempted to redirect the football team. Now, though, he has a true football fiasco to handle.
There’s the Dallas butt-kicking, a 56-14 final score Sunday night at AT&T Stadium before a national television audience. And there’s the fact that Allen and Payne, considered to be brotherly bookend defensive tackles, went after each other amid the pitiful performance. After the Cowboys took a 28-7 lead, the two argued on the sideline. Payne pointed a finger in Allen’s face, and Allen responded by throwing a punch at the nose tackle. While calling the game, NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth declared: “That’s embarrassing for a football team. That’s embarrassing for an organization.”
It felt more like a return to shame. In perception, Washington won’t ever be allowed to disconnect fully from its recent past until it can prove it has made a clean break. That will take a series of good years and obvious, linear progress. Last season, Year 1 for Rivera, provided plenty of hope, but it was just one resilient run — and for all the good vibes, the team finished 7-9 and made the playoffs because the division was in shambles. In 2021, the Cowboys (11-4) are dangerous once more, and they punctuated a season sweep of Washington with one of the most dominant performances of this NFL season.
It’s a humbling setback. It creates the impression that there’s now an alarming gap between Dallas and Washington. Covid-19 absences and injuries contributed greatly to this beatdown, but those valid excuses don’t cover everything we saw Sunday night.
This is easily the greatest football challenge Rivera has faced so far. Allen, the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, almost landed a haymaker in response to his longtime teammate’s disrespectful finger to the temple. Payne seemed to fume the rest of the night. The surprising part wasn’t that a couple of players on Washington’s defense had a heated exchange. The way they were getting thrashed, a little confrontation was probably inevitable. But the manner in which Allen and Payne went at each other made it more problematic than the typical football conflict.
Afterward, the team downplayed the skirmish. Payne called it “just a little brotherly disagreement” and said they squashed it. Rivera was tight-lipped, but he said he addressed both players in the locker room.
When asked if Allen and Payne explained the reason for their confrontation, Rivera shot back: “What my players say to me is really nobody’s business.”
The coach played it the way most coaches would. But his aggravation spoke volumes. If Washington isn’t careful, there’s a chance the prime-time incident will shatter a couple of layers of trust. There will be rightful scrutiny of the players’ trust in each other and the overall team chemistry. And there’s a public trust issue to manage as well. Was everything that happened Sunday a blip? Just one emotional reaction to a horrible night? Or was it indicative of a facade crumbling?
There’s so much for Rivera to deal with in the days and weeks to come. And he must handle it convincingly, authoritatively. All in all, Rivera has done solid work so far. Nevertheless, he has a 13-18 regular season record, including a 6-9 mark this season. The roster still lacks a viable long-term quarterback, and there are both positional holes and insufficient star-level talent. Near the end of Year 2, the franchise could go either way. The absence of clarity isn’t all that shocking, but it’s still concerning.
Last week, Rivera was offering some strong competitor’s rhetoric, talking about wanting to make one final push for the playoffs. Then Sunday night happened. Now, he’s simply focused on salvaging the final two games. “We’ve got two games left to play, and we’re going to play them to win,” he said. “And that’s just the way it is.”
Go ahead and count Washington out of the postseason, not mathematically but realistically. It stands — no, wobbles — two games out of the postseason with two games left. This rotten performance will finish the job that covid-19 and injuries started. Washington needs a miracle just to recover and do its part.
And then it needs a string of miracles to watch some teams ahead of it fall apart.
Forget about the odds, anyway. That AT&T Stadium scoreboard revealed all you needed to know about Washington’s postseason worthiness. And that sideline skirmish made you fear that Rivera’s quiet, gradual rebuilding effort is about to get loud and chaotic.