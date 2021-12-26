Cowboys take 21-0 lead on interception return for a TDReturn to menu
Washington began its latest drive at its own 40-yard line after Greg Zuerlein’s kickoff went out of bounds, but Washington’s great field position just meant Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a little farther to run into the end zone after intercepting a Taylor Heinicke pass on third down.
Lawrence tipped Heinicke’s pass to himself and rumbled 40 yards for the touchdown and a three-score Dallas lead. (Dallas 21, Washington 0, 2:17 left in the first quarter)
Cowboys extend lead to 14-0 on Dak Prescott's second TD pass
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are moving the ball at will against Washington’s depleted defense and they have a 14-0 lead to show for it after tight end Dalton Schultz’s nine-yard touchdown catch capped an eight-play drive.
Prescott is already 13 for 14 for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and the Cowboys have outgained Washington 157 yards to 20. (Dallas 14, Washington 0, 3:08 left in the first quarter)
Washington's second drive results in a punt
Washington moved the chains once on its second drive, but the possession ended in a punt after Taylor Heinicke was pressured into an incompletion on third-and-four. Heinicke is 1 for 5 for 14 yards in the early going. Running back Antonio Gibson, who was questionable with a toe injury, ran for six yards on Washington’s only carry thus far. (Dallas 7, Washington 0, 6:08 left in the first quarter)
Cowboys take 7-0 lead after a Taylor Heinicke interception
Taylor Heinicke looked deep for Terry McLaurin on Washington’s first play from scrimmage, but second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs had perfect coverage and came down with his 11th interception of the season at the Cowboys’ 29-yard line.
The Cowboys took advantage of the early turnover, as Dak Prescott capped a nine-play drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to Ezekiel Elliott. The big play on the march was a 23-yard completion to Amari Cooper. Prescott is 7 for 7 for 62 yards. (Dallas 7, Washington 0, 7:42 left in the first quarter)
Washington forces a punt on Cowboys' first possession
Washington won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving the Cowboys the ball first. Dallas converted its first third down on a quarterback keeper by Dak Prescott, but the Cowboys punted four plays later after Matt Ioannidis and Daron Payne sacked Prescott on consecutive snaps and Washington’s defense held on third-and-long. (Washington 0, Dallas 0, 11:33 left in the first quarter)
What to watch for when Washington faces the Cowboys
After missing Tuesday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles while on the reserve/covid-19 list, quarterback Taylor Heinicke will return to the lineup when Washington takes on the Dallas Cowboys for the second time in three weeks.
Ron Rivera’s squad will be missing several other key starters, however. On defense, Washington will be without safety Landon Collins, cornerback William Jackson III and linebacker Cole Holcomb. On the offensive side of the ball, right guard Brandon Scherff remains in covid protocols. Running back Antonio Gibson, who was questionable, tested the toe injury he suffered against the Eagles before the game and is active.
Washington fell behind 18-0 after the first quarter in the teams’ first meeting at FedEx Field earlier this month. Heinicke threw an interception and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the loss, and was replaced by Kyle Allen after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Washington converted only 3 of 14 third downs and had no answer for the Cowboys’ pass rush, which registered five sacks, including two by rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.
Washington’s best hope of an upset Sunday night is keeping Dallas’s explosive offense off the field by sustaining drives and getting pressure on Dak Prescott. The Cowboys’ quarterback was sacked four times and threw a pair of interceptions in Landover two weeks ago, but Washington’s struggles on offense and four turnovers were too much to overcome.