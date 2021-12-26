Washington fell behind 18-0 after the first quarter in the teams’ first meeting at FedEx Field earlier this month. Heinicke threw an interception and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the loss, and was replaced by Kyle Allen after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Washington converted only 3 of 14 third downs and had no answer for the Cowboys’ pass rush, which registered five sacks, including two by rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.