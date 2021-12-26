Dallas rookie Micah Parsons has been one of the most dominant linebackers this season. On Wednesday, the first-round pick was recognized for his accomplishments by being named to the Pro Bowl, one of only four rookies so honored.
Parsons ranks in the top 10 this season in quarterback hits (27), tackles for loss (17), sacks (12) and forced fumbles (three), leading the Cowboys in each of those categories.
“I have a strong belief in my abilities, and I believe that I can make plays that certain people can’t,” Parsons told reporters Wednesday.
Parsons had a quiet week against the New York Giants on Sunday, with only one assisted tackle and one pass defended, but before that he recorded six straight games with a sack, including two sacks against Washington two weeks ago in Dallas’s 27-20 victory.
In that game, Parsons made his impact felt in the first 30 minutes: In the first quarter, he hit quarterback Taylor Heinicke on fourth down and forced a fumble that was scooped up and returned for a touchdown. He added a second sack in the second quarter.
Parsons said this is the first time he can recall facing the same team twice in three weeks but he will be prepared for whatever wrinkles Washington’s offense tries to throw at him and the Dallas defense.
“It really just tells you that you got to expect the unexpected,” Parsons said about the quick rematch. “There might be something new they might try to throw out there that you ain’t see yet. So you got to prepare for everything.”
Washington Coach Ron Rivera praised the play of Dallas’s defense in the previous meeting but added that his team needs to recognize, correct and execute the little things that players missed in their home loss. Washington also has to protect the quarterback better.
Heinicke dealt with an elbow injury after Parsons’s first sack, and a few more hits knocked him out of the game with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen, who replaced him, were sacked a combined four times as the offense put together one of its worst games of the season.
Tackle Sam Cosmi, who returned in the Dallas game after missing the previous three games with an injury, said the impressive Cowboys defensive line will demand his best effort this week.
“Very talented group, guys that play really hard, play to the whistle,” Cosmi said. “Watching that game, I know going into that I have to play my best ball.”
Washington’s secondary suffered a few injuries in Tuesday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Safety Landon Collins and corner William Jackson III both exited that game and will miss the Dallas game, with Collins landing on injured reserve. With Kam Curl and Kendall Fuller on the covid list against Philadelphia, Bobby McCain was the only regular starter in the secondary remaining in the second half.
McCain said it wasn’t difficult playing with backups. But the situation reemphasized to him the importance of paying attention to little details in practice because someone new could be thrust into the lineup at any time. Curl and Fuller were activated from the covid list Friday, but McCain said the secondary has to communicate well regardless of who is playing if it expects to have a better showing against Dallas.
“We did some good things against the Cowboys defensively last game, but we lost the game, so we didn’t do it enough,” McCain said. “So just focusing more on us than them this week will be better and big for us.”
With Cole Holcomb on the covid reserve list, the linebacker room also is thin in terms of defensive snaps this season. Holcomb has been responsible for the defensive play calling, so Washington will have to split those duties among its remaining linebackers.
Rookie Jamin Davis has seen his snap counts increase as the season has progressed, especially with Jon Bostic out for the season with a pectoral injury. Rivera said different players were practicing calling plays during Thursday walk-through and said he feels confident in all of his linebackers, including David Mayo, Jordan Kunaszyk and Davis.
“He’d be one of the guys that’s got an opportunity to fill that role,” Rivera said of the rookie, adding that it all comes down to what defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio wants. “It is about personnel and matching it up and putting the guys out there and trying to put them in the best position. So Jamin will certainly be one of those guys.”
Injury report: Washington won’t have Collins or Jackson (calf) in its secondary against Dallas. Safety Deshazor Everett, who was the driver in a crash that killed a female passenger Thursday night, also will miss the game. The team also will be without defensive end Daniel Wise (knee). Offensive weapons Curtis Samuel (hamstring) and Antonio Gibson (toe) are both questionable, while kicker Joey Slye (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve.
The only Dallas player who has been ruled out is tackle Tyron Smith (ankle).