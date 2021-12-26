Gafford wasn’t the only one who suffered indignities at the hands of Embiid and the 76ers on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. But the particularly brutal stretch in a particularly lopsided third quarter encapsulated much of the problem in Washington’s 117-96 loss.
“Obviously it was Embiid,” point guard Spencer Dinwiddie said.
Embiid was too big, too strong and too comfortable for the Wizards to handle, especially with a shorthanded roster. Washington looked like a tire with a slow leak without Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Raul Neto — all out while in the NBA’s coronavirus protocols, with Neto joining the group Sunday — to provide reinforcements. A quality start on offense gave way to a third quarter so stifling on Philadelphia’s end that the Wizards shot 6 for 23 while being outscored 29-17 to fall behind by 20.
Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. pointed to the 76ers’ physicality “on both ends. I thought they were more physical and a little bit more desperate than us at times.”
It did not help that Montrezl Harrell was ejected in the decisive quarter after some light shoving with Embiid.
The powerhouse center dominated for 36 points and 13 rebounds in 30:39, finishing 12 for 17 from the floor. He led five 76ers in double figures as Philadelphia fed off Embiid’s physicality, controlled the pace and shot 50 percent to the Wizards’ 39.3. Washington also lost the rebounding battle 50-43.
“We’re going to have to find a way to [match] those elite players if we’re going to be competitive,” Unseld said. “Down the line in the playoffs, that’s what we’re going to see. So we have to be ready for that, understand what’s coming and plan accordingly. I think it’s mind-set, but also from an individual basis, you have to stand up, accept that challenge.”
Dinwiddie had 17 points and six assists to pace the Wizards, and Harrell had 15 points. Gafford, for all his hard work doing a punishing job, ended up with seven points and eight rebounds.
Here’s what else to know from Sunday’s game:
Covid list grows
Neto joined Caldwell-Pope and Beal in the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols shortly before the game. Unseld said before it was announced that Neto had entered the protocols that Caldwell-Pope and Beal, who is unvaccinated, are feeling well as far as he knows.
“Just waiting on negative tests,” Unseld said.
The Wizards have had four players enter the protocols this season; Kyle Kuzma entered Dec. 11 and rejoined the team three days later after returning a pair of negative tests.
Smooth start for Embiid
It took less than three minutes for Gafford to commit two fouls while guarding Embiid. The 76ers all-star looked mighty comfortable, whipping out a three-pointer, a three-point play and a spinning finish early in the first quarter. He ended it with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting.
Harrell ejected
Fending off Embiid didn’t get any easier after Harrell was ejected with 2:34 left in the third quarter following his second technical foul.
Just 30 seconds earlier, the big men had to be separated after some shoves; Harrell was assessed a common foul, and both earned technicals. Harrell had a moment of gloating on the ensuing possession after collecting a rebound of a missed three-pointer by Davis Bertans and slamming home a dunk to enthusiastic applause, but it didn’t last long. Embiid responded with a layup on the other end and, after the play, Harrell nudged Embiid with his arm out of apparent frustration. It wasn’t much, but it was blatant — and enough to get him tossed.
The backup center was adamant afterward that he does not regret his actions, despite leaving his already shorthanded team with one less able body.
“I don’t regret not one minute because, at the end of the day, the double tech was called how it was supposed to be called,” Harrell said. “But if we’re going to nitpick about every little rule, taunting and all that, let it go both ways, you feel me? He got an and-one, he wants to push in my face and all that — that was the end of it. He wants to stand back and point like, ‘Oh, oh my goodness.’ Stand on your toughness, bro. You’re so tough and you’re so — stand on that, my dude. … It is what it is. I wish it wouldn’t have been in the situation that it was in, but I don’t regret it.”
Bring in the reinforcements
While some teams have brought back players of yore to fill out covid-hampered rosters, the Wizards used the hardship exception Wednesday to sign forward Jordan Schakel from their G League affiliate to a 10-day contract. They added him after Caldwell-Pope entered the covid protocols. Schakel, a forward, went 0 for 6 from the floor and did not score in nine minutes of the fourth quarter Sunday.
Washington also plans to add fellow Capital City Go-Go guard Jordan Goodwin, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The Athletic first reported the signing.