Below, Matt will provide you with some key facts and figures about each game while Neil will offer each team’s chances of winning, calculated with help from the consensus ratings compiled by Kenneth Massey, who audits 65 different ranking systems throughout the season. Those are then weighted for their ability to predict future wins, leading to Neil’s guess as to how often one team will beat another. Finally, Neil and Matt give their against-the-spread picks for each game.
Part II of our guide includes all games scheduled for Monday and later. (Just for fun, you can find Part I here.) Point spreads are taken from the consensus lines as of Monday morning. All times Eastern.
Note: As of Monday morning, the Military Bowl and Fenway Bowl have been canceled because of coronavirus outbreaks. The status of the Sun Bowl is uncertain.
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Western Michigan (-7) vs. Nevada
11 a.m., ESPN
Western Michigan, which will be playing only a little more than two hours from home in Detroit, scored wins over both the Mid-American Conference champion (Northern Illinois) and, more impressively, the ACC champion (Pittsburgh) this season. Nevada quarterback Carson Strong announced this month that he will skip the game to prepare for the NFL draft and avoid further injuries to a wonky knee.
Winner: Nevada, 63 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Nevada +7
Matt’s pick: Western Michigan -7
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Birmingham Bowl
Auburn (-2.5) vs. Houston
Noon, ESPN
Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen’s teams have gone just 2-6 in bowl games, but now he and the Cougars get an Auburn team that lost its last four games, even though it held a double-digit lead in three of them (the school fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after Auburn’s Iron Bowl collapse against Alabama). The Cougars ranked fourth nationally in defensive success rate; in games against other teams (Georgia, Texas A&M) that ranked in the top 12 in that metric, Auburn managed all of 13 points. The Tigers will be without three major opt-outs: cornerback Roger McCreary (a first-team all-SEC selection), linebacker Zakoby McClain (second-team all-SEC) and offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm (the team’s starting right tackle the past two seasons) plus a quarterback (Bo Nix) who transferred to Oregon. The Cougars will be without cornerback-kick returner Marcus Jones, who won this year’s Paul Hornung Award as college football’s most versatile player and is opting out.
Winner: Auburn, 69 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Auburn -2.5
Matt’s pick: Houston +2.5
First Responder Bowl
Louisville (-1) vs. Air Force
3:15 p.m., ESPN
Air Force runs the ball 87 percent of the time, which might be bad news for a Louisville defense that ranks 101st nationally in rushing success rate and gives up 4.52 yards per carry (95th). Louisville had only two wins over bowl-bound teams this season: It beat Central Florida on a pick-six with 13 seconds remaining and defeated a Boston College team playing without its future NFL draft-pick quarterback.
Winner: Louisville, 55 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Louisville -1
Matt’s pick: Air Force +1
Liberty Bowl
Mississippi State (-9.5) vs. Texas Tech
6:45 p.m., ESPN
It’s the Mike Leach Bowl, with the Mississippi State coach facing the program he left in 2009 under very unpleasant circumstances. Leach still seems sour over his departure. “They still owe me for 2009 — the last time they won nine games,” he said this month. “Maybe they’ll deliver the check.” Texas Tech was one of the first teams to fire its coach this season, dismissing Matt Wells in October even though the team had a 5-3 record at the time. Texas Tech has gone 1-3 since then, with all three losses coming against top-10 teams.
Winner: Mississippi State, 63 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Texas Tech +9.5
Matt’s pick: Mississippi State -9.5
Holiday Bowl
North Carolina State (-1) vs. UCLA
8 p.m., Fox
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary threw 35 touchdown passes and only five interceptions this season and could have a big day against a UCLA pass defense that gave up an average of 260.2 yards per game (111th nationally). UCLA also is capable of moving the ball and has reached at least 42 points in three straight games, but the Wolfpack has by far the best defense the Bruins have seen this season (third nationally in success rate).
Winner: UCLA, 51 percent chance
Neil’s pick: UCLA +1 or UCLA money line
Matt’s pick: North Carolina State -1
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Minnesota (-4.5) vs. West Virginia
10:15 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota runs the ball 67.4 percent of the time (fourth nationally) but averages only 4.23 yards per carry (70th nationally). The disparity might be one reason the Golden Gophers fired offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. after the regular season finale and brought back Kirk Ciarrocca to replace him. Ciarrocca, who held the OC position at Minnesota from 2017 to 2019, spent this season as an offensive analyst at ... West Virginia (he won’t be calling plays in this game, however). The Mountaineers will be without running back Leddie Brown (1,065 yards, 13 touchdowns), who has opted out.
Winner: Minnesota, 71 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Minnesota -4.5
Matt’s pick: Minnesota -4.5
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl
Maryland (-3.5) vs. Virginia Tech
2:15 p.m., ESPN
Virginia Tech will be coached by defensive assistant J.C. Price after the school fired Justin Fuente and will be without five starters who have opted out of the game. Maryland, bowling for the first time in five years, beat only one team with a winning record (Kent State) and failed to exceed 21 points in six of its final eight games.
Winner: Virginia Tech, 59 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Virginia Tech +3.5
Matt’s pick: Maryland -3.5
Cheez-It Bowl
Clemson (-1) vs. Iowa State
5:45 p.m., ESPN
It’s a battle of two highly ranked preseason teams — Clemson was third and Iowa State seventh in the AP preseason poll — that probably didn’t think they would end up playing each other in a bowl named after a cracker. The Clemson defense, which kept the Tigers afloat amid struggles by the team’s offense, will be without longtime coordinator Brent Venables, who left to take the head coaching job at Oklahoma, and longtime offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has taken the head coaching job at Virginia. Iowa State running back Breece Hall (1,472 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns) has opted out.
Winner: Iowa State, 59 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Iowa State +1
Matt’s pick: Clemson -1
Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma (-4.5) vs. Oregon
9:15 p.m., ESPN
Both teams will be playing under interim coaches after Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley left for USC and the Oregon’s Mario Cristobal departed for Miami. Bob Stoops, he of the most recent Oklahoma national title, will lead the Sooners, while Bryan McClendon, Oregon’s wide receivers coach, is the Ducks’ interim leader. As for opt-outs, Oregon will be without defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, while defensive linemen Nik Bonitto and Perrion Winfrey won’t play for Oklahoma.
Winner: Oklahoma, 65 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Oklahoma -4.5
Matt’s pick: Oklahoma -4.5
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
North Carolina (-9) vs. South Carolina
11:30 a.m., ESPN
South Carolina gained 0.8 fewer yards per play than its opponents, tied with Missouri for the worst mark among bowl teams, and won’t have leading rusher ZaQuandre White, who has opted out. North Carolina, which was ranked No. 10 in the AP preseason poll, alternated wins and losses from late September onward, unable to string together any sort of consistency on defense. The opposite was true for the Gamecocks, who exceeded expectations but still had one of the worst Power Five offenses in the country.
Winner: North Carolina, 56 percent chance
Neil’s pick: South Carolina +9
Matt’s pick: North Carolina -9
Music City Bowl
Tennessee (-5) vs. Purdue
3 p.m., ESPN
Tennessee’s 7-5 record belies its statistical achievements this season: The Volunteers rank 11th overall in SP+ efficiency, and four of their five losses came against teams that will be playing in New Year’s Six bowl games (Pittsburgh, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia). Purdue was better against some of the stronger teams on its schedule, beating Iowa and Michigan State (both in the top five at the time), but also will be missing defensive end George Karlaftis (14 career sacks) and wide receiver David Bell (17 career 100-yard receiving games), who both opted out.
Winner: Tennessee, 52 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Purdue +5
Matt’s pick: Tennessee -5
Peach Bowl
Michigan State (-2.5) vs. Pittsburgh
7 p.m., ESPN
This game has lost a whole lot of star power after Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (third in the Heisman Trophy voting) and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (sixth) both announced they would be opting out to prepare for the NFL draft. Pickett set numerous ACC and school records this season and threw all but 24 of the Panthers’ total passing attempts, while Walker rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. Pittsburgh also will be without offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who surprisingly announced he was leaving to take the same job at Nebraska.
Winner: Pittsburgh, 54 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Michigan State -2.5
Matt’s pick: Michigan State -2.5
Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin (-6) vs. Arizona State
10:30 p.m., ESPN
Wisconsin, which rebounded from a 1-3 start to win seven of its last eight, boasts the best rushing defense in the country both in terms of success rate and yards allowed per game (61.08, nearly 20 yards better than second-place San Diego State). Arizona State will be without top running backs Rachaad White, who announced he is opting out, and Deamonte Trayanum, who entered the transfer portal.
Winner: Wisconsin, 75 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Wisconsin -6
Matt’s pick: Wisconsin -6
Friday, Dec. 31
Gator Bowl
Wake Forest (-14.5) vs. Rutgers
11 a.m., ESPN
With a fascinating run-pass-option offense and a defense that can’t stop anyone, Wake Forest was a surprise ACC title game participant. But the Demon Deacons lost three of their final five games, allowing 58, 48 and 45 points in those losses. Rutgers, meanwhile, gets a bowl berth after Wake Forest’s original opponent, Texas A&M, had to pull out because of a lack of available players because of injuries, opt-outs, player transfers and a coronavirus outbreak. It’s going to be a tough spot for the Scarlet Knights, who haven’t played since Thanksgiving and weren’t practicing or working out together until they were added to this game last week. In the best of circumstances, Rutgers is the 88th-best team in the nation, per the Fremeau Efficiency Index, which measures the per-possession scoring advantage each team would be expected to have on a neutral field against an average opponent. Wake Forest ranks 22nd and should walk away with a win.
Winner: Wake Forest, 61 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Wake Forest -14.5
Matt’s pick: Wake Forest -14.5
Arizona Bowl
Boise State (-8) vs. Central Michigan
2 p.m., Barstool Sports streaming
The difference here might be the Boise State defense, which hasn’t allowed more than 27 points in a game since the first Saturday in October. The Broncos’ main focus in that department will be stopping Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III, who led the nation in both rushing yards (142.5) and attempts (25.9) per game. Boise State allowed an opposing running back to exceed 100 rushing yards in five of its first seven games but hasn’t done so since.
Winner: Boise State, 77 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Boise State -8
Matt’s pick: Boise State -8
CFP semifinal, Cotton Bowl
Alabama (-13.5) vs. Cincinnati
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Alabama will be without top pass catcher John Metchie III, who suffered an ACL injury in the SEC championship game. Metchie had at least six catches in all but two games this season. Quarterback Bryce Young still has Jameson Williams (21.3 yards per reception, 15 touchdown catches) to stretch the field, but the Cincinnati defense ranked eighth nationally in passing success rate and gave up only nine passing plays of at least 30 yards (only three teams allowed fewer). Alabama’s defense was third nationally with 46 sacks but was vulnerable when it couldn’t get to the quarterback: The Crimson Tide defense ranked just 51st in passing success rate and 63rd in passing explosiveness. It also allowed 112 passing plays of at least 10 yards (83rd in the country).
Winner: Alabama, 75 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Alabama -13.5
Matt’s pick: Cincinnati +13.5
CFP semifinal, Orange Bowl
Georgia (-7.5) vs. Michigan
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Which Georgia team will show up here, the one that smothered opponents over its first 12 games or the one that looked hopeless against Alabama in the SEC title game? The 42 points the Bulldogs surrendered in that game were more than they gave up in their previous five games combined, a reflection perhaps of their somewhat easy schedule: Only three of the 12 teams they beat in the regular season were ranked in the final College Football Playoff top 25, and none higher than Clemson at No. 19. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and was sacked three times, and Michigan defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson (a Heisman Trophy finalist) and David Ojabo might be licking their chops (the two combined for 25 sacks this season).
Winner: Georgia, 56 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Michigan +7.5, or Michigan money line
Matt’s pick: Michigan +7.5
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Penn State (-1) vs. Arkansas
Noon, ESPN2
Here are two teams that both started strong before tailing off, for various reasons. Arkansas began the season 4-0 with wins over Texas and Texas A&M but wilted a bit against the meat of SEC play, going 4-4 after that. Penn State started 5-0, beating Auburn and Wisconsin, but a nagging injury to quarterback Sean Clifford derailed things; Penn State ended the season on a 2-5 stretch. If we’re playing the common-opponent game, the Nittany Lions defeated Auburn, while the Razorbacks lost to the Tigers. Wide receiver Treylon Burks (1,104 receiving yards, 11 touchdown catches) has opted out of the game for Arkansas.
Winner: Penn State, 67 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Penn State -1
Matt’s pick: Arkansas +1
Citrus Bowl
Kentucky (-3) vs. Iowa
1 p.m., ABC
Iowa has a great defense (national-best 24 interceptions) and a terrible offense, as reflected in its three losses when it scored a combined 17 points. Only three teams averaged more yards per carry than Kentucky (5.51), but only San José State was better than Iowa in terms of rushing explosiveness allowed (the Hawkeyes allowed all of one running play to exceed 30 yards and only six to exceed 20). Throw in Kentucky quarterback Will Levis’s penchant for throwing interceptions — he has 12 of them, second-most among SEC signal callers — and Iowa is looking good here.
Winner: Iowa, 52 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Iowa +3, or Iowa money line
Matt’s pick: Iowa +3
Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame (-1.5) vs. Oklahoma State
1 p.m., ESPN
Few teams were more dominant down the stretch than Notre Dame, which won its last four games by a combined 162-23. Only one of those wins was against a bowl-bound team, however, so have your shaker of salt at the ready. Notre Dame also is playing its first game under new coach Marcus Freeman after Brian Kelly’s surprise departure for LSU, but the move seemed to be met with widespread approval among the Fighting Irish. The Oklahoma State offense was never all that dynamic to begin with this season and was even less so with running back Jaylen Warren battling injuries late in the year. Warren missed the Big 12 title game loss to Baylor, and Oklahoma State finished with only 70 rushing yards. Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, who rushed for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 42 passes out of the backfield, will opt out of the game to focus on the NFL draft, and Oklahoma State’s rushing defense ranked fifth in the country in terms of success rate allowed.
Winner: Notre Dame, 57 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Notre Dame -1.5
Matt’s pick: Notre Dame -1.5
Rose Bowl
Ohio State (-6.5) vs. Utah
5 p.m., ESPN
Utah beat Oregon. Twice! Oregon, meanwhile, beat Ohio State. So using the transitive property, the Utes should be the upset pick here, right? Eh, maybe. The Ducks’ passing attack hasn’t been all that explosive all season, and quarterback Anthony Brown averaged only 6.4 yards per attempt in those two games against the Utes (he averaged only 6.7 against the Buckeyes). C.J. Stroud, Ohio State’s Heisman Trophy finalist, averaged 9.8 yards per attempt this season, and the Buckeyes ranked seventh nationally in passing success rate. In an Oct. 23 loss to Oregon State, which had the Pac-12′s highest passing success rate, the Utes allowed Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan to complete 14 of 19 passes and throw two touchdown passes while also giving up 260 rushing yards (6.3 yards per carry). Though they don’t run the ball all that much, the Buckeyes are fairly effective in that regard, too, ranking third nationally at 5.54 yards per carry.
Winner: Ohio State, 67 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Ohio State -6.5
Matt’s pick: Ohio State -6.5
Sugar Bowl
Mississippi (-1) vs. Baylor
8:45 p.m., ESPN
The Mississippi offense can get it done both through the air (Matt Corral has 20 touchdown passes and only four interceptions) and on the ground (the Rebels ranked eighth at 224.3 rushing yards per game and seventh in rushing explosiveness). The same can be said for Baylor, which features quarterback Gerry Bohanon (17 touchdowns and only four interceptions) and averages 215.2 rushing yards per game (16th nationally). The teams’ defenses are mirror images of each other: Baylor ranks 23rd in success rate but 110th in explosiveness allowed, while Mississippi ranks 104th in success rate and 12th in explosiveness allowed.
Winner: Mississippi, 51 percent chance
Neil’s pick: Mississippi -1
Matt’s pick: Mississippi -1
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
Kansas State (-3.5) vs. LSU
9 p.m., ESPN
Kansas State exceeded expectations this season at 7-5, which is about two wins more than the Vegas oddsmakers established before the season, but those victories came against the lesser lights on its schedule (Kansas State’s best win was probably against a Texas Tech team that finished 6-6 and fired its coach in October). Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham also has been fired. Who knows what kind of head space LSU will be in, considering Ed Orgeron’s dismissal as head coach and the team’s significant number of injuries.
Winner: LSU, 53 percent chance
Neil’s pick: LSU +3.5
Matt’s pick: Kansas State -3.5