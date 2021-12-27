With a fascinating run-pass-option offense and a defense that can’t stop anyone, Wake Forest was a surprise ACC title game participant. But the Demon Deacons lost three of their final five games, allowing 58, 48 and 45 points in those losses. Rutgers, meanwhile, gets a bowl berth after Wake Forest’s original opponent, Texas A&M, had to pull out because of a lack of available players because of injuries, opt-outs, player transfers and a coronavirus outbreak. It’s going to be a tough spot for the Scarlet Knights, who haven’t played since Thanksgiving and weren’t practicing or working out together until they were added to this game last week. In the best of circumstances, Rutgers is the 88th-best team in the nation, per the Fremeau Efficiency Index, which measures the per-possession scoring advantage each team would be expected to have on a neutral field against an average opponent. Wake Forest ranks 22nd and should walk away with a win.