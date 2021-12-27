According to the announcement, the conference office will attempt to reschedule the games in accordance with Big East policy, but they will be considered no contests if they cannot be rescheduled.
The conference changed its policy last week as a result of the sudden increase in coronavirus cases across the country. The modified policy states that a conference game will be called off in the event a participating team has fewer than seven scholarship players and one coach available. Before the change, a team was subject to forfeit if it was unable to participate because of a coronavirus outbreak, but that is no longer the case.
The Hoyas have now had four straight conference games scrapped — their home game scheduled for this past Wednesday against Providence and a road game scheduled for Tuesday against Creighton were also called off.
After starting the season 3-4, Georgetown (6-5) has won three of its past four games, including a 79-75 win over former Big East rival Syracuse on Dec. 11. The Hoyas’ most recent game was an 80-73 loss at home against TCU on Dec. 18.
The team’s next scheduled game is at home Jan. 7 against Marquette, whom the Hoyas beat in the opening round of the Big East tournament last year en route to a surprise tournament championship.