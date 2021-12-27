Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the SEC also is expected to adjust its protocols in response to the CDC’s new guidance, and other conferences seem likely to follow. The SEC has a pair of teams — No. 1 Alabama (which faces No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl) and No. 3 Georgia (which meets No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl) — in the College Football Playoff semifinals, which are scheduled for Friday. The CFP previously announced that playoff matchups, including the title game Jan. 10, could be canceled and a vacated championship is possible if teams are unable to compete because of virus issues.