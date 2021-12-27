Last year’s All-Star Weekend seemed doomed before it started, as it was delayed and relocated due to the coronavirus pandemic. The resulting slimmed-down affair drew criticism from prominent players and was held without fans in Atlanta. The NBA has been preparing for a return to traditional festivities in Cleveland, where the league is planning to celebrate its 75th anniversary team.
As always, all-star starters will be determined by a weighted vote of fans (50 percent), media (25 percent) and players (25 percent), who will select two backcourt and three frontcourt players from each conference. The seven bench players for each conference will be selected by a coaches vote.
In keeping with the unpredictability of this third pandemic season, this year’s all-star conversation will probably feature meaningful roster turnover and some especially heated debates. Voters typically consider health, individual statistics and team success when casting their ballots, and that process will get an added jolt of subjectivity due to coronavirus outbreaks. How, exactly, will voters judge players who missed time in the health and safety protocols or whose teams endured losing streaks due to the virus?
To start the culling process in earnest, here’s an overview of which 2021 All-Stars could be on their way out and which aspiring first-timers might replace them.
East Backcourt
There will definitely be new faces here. Ben Simmons is obviously out given his ongoing absence from the Philadelphia 76ers, even if his agency, Klutch Sports, had the audacity to campaign for him on Twitter. While the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving is attempting a part-time return with the Brooklyn Nets, media and coach voters should not reward him for what will amount to less than one month of action before voting closes on Jan. 22.
Meanwhile, Washington’s Bradley Beal and Boston’s Jaylen Brown will need to step it up after slow starts to maintain their spots. Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday hasn’t been an all-star since 2013 and will probably get overlooked in the fan vote, but he deserves consideration. Brooklyn’s James Harden should return despite negative chatter about his early season struggles.
Atlanta’s Trae Young and Chicago’s Zach LaVine are on track to earn their second career selections and could be joined by potential first-timers like Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Cleveland’s Darius Garland. All three make for intriguing cases given their expanded roles this year: Ball (19.8 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 8 assists per game) has the numbers, moxie and hype to contend for a starter’s spot, VanVleet (20.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 6.7 APG) has been rock solid since Kyle Lowry departed and Garland (19.5 PPG, 3 RPG, 7.3 APG) has flourished since teammate Collin Sexton went down with a knee injury.
East Frontcourt
The sledding will be tougher for first-timers here, as Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid have a stranglehold on the starting spots. While Boston’s Jayson Tatum has played better of late, New York’s Julius Randle, Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis and Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic have all slipped noticeably from last year. Veterans like Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton could slide in to claim those spots.
The top two aspiring first-time candidates in this category happen to play alongside each other in Cleveland’s frontcourt: Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The 6-foot-10 Allen (16.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 1.4 BPG) has been a revelation since arriving in the Harden trade, shooting a preposterous 70.2 percent while ranking third in the NBA in Win Shares and 11th in Player Efficiency Rating.
Mobley (13.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.8 BPG) has missed time in protocols and with an elbow injury, but the 20-year-old forward’s defensive versatility has played a major role in Cleveland’s rise up the standings. With so much veteran competition, the 2021 No. 3 pick might get squeezed out as he attempts to become the first rookie all-star since Blake Griffin in 2011.
West Backcourt
This category still needs some time to shake out: Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Phoenix’s Chris Paul and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell should be no-brainer selections for driving the West’s top three seeds, and Dallas’s Luka Doncic and Portland’s Damian Lillard will be difficult to supplant despite bumpy starts and injuries. That leaves Phoenix’s Devin Booker, who has missed time with a hamstring injury, and a handful of strong first-time candidates.
Ja Morant (23.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.9 APG) has returned from a knee injury and will probably have the inside track given Memphis’s impressive record. Others to watch include Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.2 APG), Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards (22.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.6 APG) and San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray (17.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 8.8 APG), although all three could wind up as snubs if their teams continue to sport losing records.
Two candidates in this pool who have fallen off pace due to their teams’ struggles: Portland’s CJ McCollum, who has battled a lung injury, and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, who has regressed from last year. Utah’s Mike Conley got a sentimental nod in 2021, but there are too many young lead guards nipping at his heels this time around.
West Frontcourt
A shake-up is coming here too, although Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic are guaranteed starters. Perennial selections like Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Clippers forward Paul George are sidelined with significant injuries, while Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Pelicans forward Zion Williamson are out altogether for health reasons.
In their place, Golden State’s Draymond Green deserves a spot for his all-around contributions in leading the NBA’s top defense, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Utah’s Rudy Gobert should have every opportunity to earn their third career selections and New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram has built momentum over the last two weeks.
Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton (17 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 1.6 APG) is the newcomer with the best chance to work his way into the mix: He’s been a reliable, motivated anchor for the Suns’ outstanding defense despite not receiving a rookie contract extension this fall. Andrew Wiggins (18.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.8 APG) might sneak in as a tag-a-long selection if Golden State claims the league’s best record at the break, but don’t count on it.