The reason is that Allen was transcendent on third down. With wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis sidelined on the covid list, Allen completed passes to convert on third downs of seven, 11, 10, 10 and 10 yards. Late in the first half, he zipped a 12-yard touchdown slant to Stefon Diggs on third and 11. In the second half, Allen converted on four of five third-down passes — and after he failed to get a sneak on third and one, he evaded Jamie Collins and scrambled for eight yards on fourth down.