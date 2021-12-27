Joe Burrow took advantage of the Baltimore Ravens’ misery. The Ravens entered Sunday without their top two quarterbacks and their entire starting secondary. Early in the first quarter, their best remaining defensive back, Anthony Averett, left on a cart after suffering an injury. Burrow shredded the Ravens, completing 18 of 21 passes for 299 yards and three touchdown passes — by halftime.
Burrow finished with 525 yards — the fourth most of all time — and four touchdowns as the Bengals improved to 9-6, putting them in control of the AFC North. The Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers lost, giving Cincinnati a one-game lead over Baltimore with the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Bengals have games remaining at home against the Chiefs and in Cleveland.
The Ravens have reached the point of no return, both in terms of injuries and maybe their playoff hopes. Since they lost running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters in training camp, the Ravens have been snakebit. They played Sunday without star quarterback Lamar Jackson (still out with a sprained ankle) and promising backup Tyler Huntley (on the covid-19 reserve list). Top defensive lineman Calais Campbell played limited snaps and was clearly compromised.
The Ravens ended up with the AFC’s seventh seed after everything shook out Sunday. But given their attrition, they face an uphill climb to make the postseason. They have had a valiant season, but after a four-game losing streak, it seems likely to end without a playoff trip.
The Buffalo Bills stood up for themselves, thanks to Josh Allen. The Bills have spent the latter portion of the season being bullied by the AFC’s best teams. It ended Sunday with their 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. They now lead the AFC East, and they no longer have to hear about how the Patriots ran down their throat in the wind.
The reason is that Allen was transcendent on third down. With wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis sidelined on the covid list, Allen completed passes to convert on third downs of seven, 11, 10, 10 and 10 yards. Late in the first half, he zipped a 12-yard touchdown slant to Stefon Diggs on third and 11. In the second half, Allen converted on four of five third-down passes — and after he failed to get a sneak on third and one, he evaded Jamie Collins and scrambled for eight yards on fourth down.
The Patriots’ defense kept putting the Bills in bad spots, but they could not get Allen off the field. The Bills converted 6 of 12 third downs, and they converted three more times on four fourth-down tries. Patriots Coach Bill Belichick tried taking away Diggs with double teams, and Allen completed 11 passes to Isaiah McKenzie for 125 yards and a touchdown. Four of his catches went for first downs on third or fourth down.
A late December win in New England in which he carried a depleted offense — this is precisely the type of performance the Bills had in mind when they gave Allen a $258 million contract extension in the offseason.
Can Carson Wentz avoid the big mistake? The fate of the AFC playoff picture may depend on the answer. The Indianapolis Colts surged to 9-6 and toward playoff near-certainty with their 22-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas night. The Colts have won six of their past seven, beating the Bills and Patriots during the run.
The Colts are thriving while limiting Wentz’s role. He made one of his best throws of the season for the game-sealing touchdown — an on-the-run, sidearm seed to Dezmon Patmon in the back of the end zone. For the most part, he has been riding sidecar to running back Jonathan Taylor and a wickedly fast, ball-hawking defense. Wentz hasn’t completed more than 18 passes in a victory since Nov. 14.
Wentz is at his worst when he faces pressure and tries to do too much, evidenced this year when he flung a pick-six from his own end zone in a loss to the Tennessee Titans. Coach Frank Reich has limited Wentz’s mistakes through game-planning and coaching. Wentz has thrown only three interceptions in seven games since that Tennessee debacle.
The Colts finish with the Las Vegas Raiders at home and at the Jacksonville Jaguars, making an 11-6 finish and a five-game winning streak a realistic possibility. If the Colts do not beat themselves — which primarily means Wentz not giving the ball away — then they will be awfully difficult to beat.
The New York Giants are doubling down on mediocrity. On Sunday morning, before the Giants gained 192 yards in an embarrassing 34-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported that the Giants will bring back Daniel Jones and Joe Judge next season as their starting quarterback and coach. If owner John Mara’s decision pays off, it will be because he is seeing potential and ability that almost nobody else is.
Jones has a career record of 12-25 as a starting quarterback since the Giants drafted him sixth in 2019. Judge is 10-21 since the Giants hired him. Continuity is nice, but what are the Giants trying to continue? They have lost at least 10 games for five straight seasons. Their fan base is in open rebellion. The Giants are all but certain to move on from General Manager Dave Gettleman, but they are keeping two of the primary architects of that unsightly recent history. In embracing the status quo, Mara is taking a gamble.
The Chargers stubbed their toe, and it hurt bad. The Chargers played without wide receiver Mike Williams, running back Austin Ekeler and safety Derwin James, three of their best players. But with their playoff chances in the balance against the 3-11 Houston Texans, who had beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars for two of their victories and had a raft of their own covid issues, the Chargers should have handled their business.
They could not. The Chargers suffered a 41-29 loss sealed when their defense surrendered a 72-yard touchdown drive and Justin Herbert responded with a pick-six. The Chargers fell to 8-7 and tumbled out of playoff position. They probably need to beat both the Denver Broncos and Raiders to end the season to make the postseason. They shouldn’t be in that spot with their talent level.
In his second season, Herbert has at times looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He was dismal Sunday, even though he surpassed 300 passing yards with key pieces missing. Herbert threw two interceptions, giving away possessions in a game the Chargers needed.
First-year coach David Culley deserves credit for the job he has done in Houston. His season was not without goofy decisions and tough moments. But the Texans have played hard every week and challenged some of the NFL’s best teams. He created an environment where third-round rookie quarterback Davis Mills could develop into a legitimate potential long-term starter. Whether Culley can be a long-term leader of a winner has yet to be determined. But he gave the Texans what they needed at a chaotic moment in the franchise’s history.
Don’t ever say Urban Meyer didn’t do anything for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer’s misadventures in Jacksonville contributed to their 2-13 record, which gives Jacksonville firm grip on the No. 1 pick in 2022 — the same spot they earned with a 1-15 record last season.
Sunday’s 26-21 loss to the New York Jets was one of the most desultory performances of Jacksonville’s season. The Jets were without 20 players and Coach Robert Saleh because of covid issues. With a loss, the Jets would have taken command in the race for the first pick. Instead, Trevor Lawrence’s last-minute drive died with an incomplete pass on fourth and goal from the 1.
Billed as a can’t-miss prospect, Lawrence has struggled mightily as a rookie. The Jaguars need to see if his woes were simply a product of his environment. At least that environment will improve in April when the Jaguars add the best player in the draft or deal the pick and collect additional capital.
Antonio Brown is back. This is not exactly a heartwarming Christmas tale, but Brown returned from a three-game suspension for falsifying a vaccination card and immediately showed why Coach Bruce Arians bent his morals to let Brown back on the team. With Chris Godwin out for the season and Mike Evans sidelined, Brown instantly became Tom Brady’s best target, catching 10 passes for 101 yards in a 32-6 victory over the reeling Carolina Panthers.
For the Buccaneers to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they need to rely on Brown. As Brown has shown repeatedly over his career, that puts them in a precarious position. When he’s on the field, Brown has a strong connection with Brady and remains one of the best wideouts in football, no matter how difficult it may be to root for him.
The Seattle Seahawks might be at the end of an era. Seattle’s playoff chances were effectively erased last week with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the highly successful, always-eventful Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson partnership may have dissipated with them.
The Seahawks dropped to 5-10 on Sunday after a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears put them in position for the sixth pick in the draft. But Seattle does not hold its first-round pick, which it sacrificed last season along with its 2021 first-rounder for safety Jamal Adams. The trade now stands as an outright disaster, another slice of failure on top of this season.
In Carroll, the Seahawks have the oldest coach in the league. In Wilson, they have a 33-year-old superstar quarterback who in the offseason publicly released the teams to which he would accept a trade. It is somewhere between possible and likely that one or both will not return in 2022.