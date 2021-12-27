The return of Backstrom and Kuznetsov Monday was a promising sign that both could be back in the lineup against Nashville at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night, which will mark Washington’s first game since the NHL shut down for nearly a week amid rising covid cases across the league.
But the Capitals could be without six other players currently in protocols, including defensemen Martin Fehervary, Justin Schultz, Nick Jensen and Dennis Cholowski. The team also announced Goalie Vitek Vanecek and forward Daniel Sprong are on the protocols list. T.J. Oshie, who entered protocols on Dec. 19, also did not practice on Monday.
Washington has not played since its 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 19, and entered the league’s adjusted holiday break with postponed road games at Philadelphia and the New York Islanders. Washington’s game against Ottawa on Monday night was also postponed.
“We have to get up to speed just like everybody else. We’ve been off for quite a few days, but so has everyone else. We’re dealing with some stuff and everyone else is dealing with some stuff also,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said.
The Capitals made moves to patch up its roster in the wake of the attrition, recalling defenseman Michal Kempny and goalie Pheonix Copley from the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. The Capitals also took advantage of the NHL’s decision on Sunday to temporarily reinstate taxi squads to provide relief to teams hit by covid — assigning defensemen Lucas Johansen and Alex Alexeyev and forward Brett Leason from Hershey to its taxi squad.
“It seems like the [defense] is taking a bit of a hit right now. But again, guys also coming out of this who have been in protocol, or away from the rink, or coming off being injured, it’s still not perfect,” Laviolette said. “Once we do get everyone back, if that’s ever possible, we have to get up to speed conditioning-wise as well.”
Sprong and Schultz entered the protocols list on Dec. 21, while Jensen was added on Dec. 23. Fehervary, Cholowski and Vanecek went on the list on Dec. 24.
The NHL became the first major pro sports league to temporarily halt its season on Dec. 22, a day earlier than the original planned start of the league’s holiday break as more than a quarter of the league’s 32 teams had already shut down because of covid issues. The hiatus was expected to end on Monday — but the league canceled all 14 of those night’s games to give teams more time to process test results upon to returning to facilities for practice on Sunday. That return from the break resulted in dozens of more players and coaches being added to the protocols list across the league. On Sunday night, the NHL canceled three more games this week.
“It’s been crazy. Every team is probably dealing with it right now. You’re dealing with the covid every day,” said Kempny, who missed all last season with injury and has recorded seven assists in 24 games with Hershey this season. “You don’t know who is going to come positive, who is going to be positive on the other team. It’s a lot.”
With 67 games already postponed, the league implemented new provisions Sunday to protect it from potential disruptions to the rest of the season, bringing back taxi squads that were used during the pandemic-shortened season last year. Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to six players and to make emergency recalls from its minor league affiliates if unable to dress at least two goalies, six defenseman or 12 forwards because of coronavirus issues. The salary cap hit of each emergency player called up cannot exceed $1 million, and no player can be on the taxi squad for more than 20 days, a provision that is expected to be in place until the all-star break in February.
The NHL announced last week that the league’s players would not participate at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, citing an increase in coronavirus cases. The league is expected to use those weeks during the Winter Olympics to reschedule some of the postponed games.
For now, Laviolette is just hoping his shorthanded team can get back on the ice Wednesday against the Predators. Earlier this month, the Predators had seven players and its entire coaching staff on the coronavirus protocols list.
Laviolette is still unsure if the league’s coronavirus issues will be solved, he said, but the relief of bringing taxi squads back until the all-star break at least gives teams a chance to play.
“I think it’s good … the situation keeps moving,” Laviolette said of taxi squads. “It moves every day, from when you come into work, it changes. And this gives you the ability to continue with practice and games and being able to plug holes.”