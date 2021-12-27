The league implemented new provisions Sunday to protect it from potential disruptions to the rest of the season, bringing back the taxi squads that were used during the pandemic-shortened season last year. Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to six players and to make emergency recalls from its minor league affiliates if it’s unable to dress at least two goalies, six defensemen or 12 forwards because of coronavirus issues. The salary cap hit of each emergency player called up cannot exceed $1 million, and no player can be on the taxi squad for more than 20 days, a provision that is expected to be in place until the all-star break in February.