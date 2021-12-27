The return of Backstrom and Kuznetsov was a promising sign that both could be in the lineup against the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night, which will be Washington’s first game since the NHL shut down for nearly a week amid rising coronavirus cases.
But the Capitals could be without six other players now in the protocols, including defensemen Martin Fehervary, Justin Schultz, Nick Jensen and Dennis Cholowski. The team also announced that goalie Vitek Vanecek and forward Daniel Sprong are on the protocols list. Forward T.J. Oshie, who entered the protocols Dec. 19, also did not practice Monday.
Washington has not played since a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 19 and entered the league’s adjusted holiday break with postponed road games against the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders. Washington’s game against Ottawa on Monday night was postponed later; other NHL teams are slated to return to action Tuesday.
“We have to get up to speed just like everybody else,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “We’ve been off for quite a few days, but so has everyone else. We’re dealing with some stuff and everyone else is dealing with some stuff also.”
The Capitals made moves to patch up their roster, recalling defenseman Michal Kempny and goalie Pheonix Copley from their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. The Capitals also took advantage of the NHL’s decision Sunday to temporarily reinstate taxi squads to provide relief to teams hit hard by covid; they assigned defensemen Lucas Johansen and Alex Alexeyev and forward Brett Leason from Hershey to their taxi squad.
“It seems like the [defense] is taking a bit of a hit right now. But again, guys also coming out of this who have been in protocol, or away from the rink, or coming off being injured, it’s still not perfect,” Laviolette said. “Once we do get everyone back, if that’s ever possible, we have to get up to speed conditioning-wise as well.”
Sprong and Schultz entered the protocols list Dec. 21; Jensen was added Thursday. Fehervary, Cholowski and Vanecek went on the list Friday.
The NHL became the first major pro sports league to temporarily halt its season Wednesday, a day earlier than the planned start of the league’s holiday break, as more than a quarter of its 32 teams already had been shut down because of covid issues. The hiatus was expected to end Monday, but the league later canceled all 14 of that night’s games to give teams more time to process test results upon players’ return to team facilities Sunday. The return led to dozens of players and coaches across the league being added to the protocols.
On Sunday, the NHL postponed three more games this week, and Monday brought the postponement of three more, bringing the total to 70 for the season. No Capitals games were affected.
“It’s been crazy,” said Kempny, who missed all of last season while injured and had seven assists in 24 games with Hershey this season. “... You don’t know who is going to come positive, who is going to be positive on the other team. It’s a lot.”
The league implemented new provisions Sunday to protect it from potential disruptions to the rest of the season, bringing back the taxi squads that were used during the pandemic-shortened season last year. Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to six players and to make emergency recalls from its minor league affiliates if it’s unable to dress at least two goalies, six defensemen or 12 forwards because of coronavirus issues. The salary cap hit of each emergency player called up cannot exceed $1 million, and no player can be on the taxi squad for more than 20 days, a provision that is expected to be in place until the all-star break in February.
The NHL announced last week that the league’s players would not participate at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, citing an increase in coronavirus cases and scrapped games. The league is expected to use the planned Olympic break to reschedule some of the postponed games, but specifics have not been disclosed.
For now, Laviolette is just hoping his shorthanded team can get back in action Wednesday against Nashville. Earlier this month, the Predators had seven players and their entire coaching staff on the coronavirus protocols list.
Laviolette said bringing taxi squads back at least gives teams a chance to play.
“I think it’s good. … The situation keeps moving,” he said. “It moves every day — from when you come into work, it changes. And this gives you the ability to continue with practice and games and being able to plug holes.”