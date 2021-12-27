Long before teams across the NHL welcomed training service animals for America’s VetDogs, Ovie greeted fans at games, practices and special events while decked out in a custom-fit jersey. Fans, hockey personalities and even players — including Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie, Mike Green, Alan May, Craig Laughlin and Don Cherry — stopped by to say hi and pose for photos.
“He likes to steal the show, basically, so whenever I’ve been in the same photo shoot with him, he dominates,” Capitals play-by-play voice Joe Beninati said in a discussion about dogs hosted by the team in 2020. “Sort of like [Ovechkin] in real life.”
Ovie typically wasn’t allowed into the arenas, so he would hang around outside as fans arrived. He made it in a few times while participating in charity endeavors, such as Dogs on Deployment, a nonprofit that helps care for pets of soldiers during deployments.
Robertson said he was a season ticket holder when he lived in Maryland — until Ovie came along and he started watching games at home with him. Then Ovie started tweeting, picking up a sizable following on social media and becoming a minor hockey celebrity.
After Robertson moved to San Diego in 2014, Ovie continued making appearances outside Capitals games in West Coast cities such as Los Angeles and San Jose. In 2015, Ovie and his dad drove across the country to show up outside Nationals Park for the Winter Classic, when the Capitals took on the Chicago Blackhawks.
During the Stanley Cup finals in 2018, Ovie and Vegas Golden Knights fan Bark-Andre Furry (a Jack Russell Terrier named after goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury) appeared in a video about maintaining a friendship despite divided loyalties. And Ovie again returned to D.C. to stand outside Capital One Arena.
Ovie would make a few more appearances outside arenas, but Robertson was thrilled that his last big road trip was one that really mattered — and ultimately ended with his team claiming the Stanley Cup for the first time.
“This is his retirement ride,” Robertson told The Post in 2018. “I said he had one more trip in him back east. ... And what better final ride east before retiring from those long drives than the Stanley Cup?”