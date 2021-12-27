Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (7-7) visit the New Orleans Saints (7-7) and rookie quarterback Ian Book on “Monday Night Football,” in a game with major playoff implications. Follow along for live updates.

  • When: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
  • How to watch: Game broadcast is on ESPN; streaming options include ESPN Plus and FuboTV