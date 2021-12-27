The Saints reportedly contacted retired quarterbacks Drew Brees and Philip Rivers last week. Bringing back Brees would have been particularly intriguing. But nothing materialized there and Book, a fourth-round choice in this year’s NFL draft out of Notre Dame, is set for his first NFL start. Blake Bortles was signed to serve as the backup. The Saints undoubtedly will hand the ball often to tailback Alvin Kamara on offense and rely on their defense.