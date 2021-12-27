“I feel bad for Terry McLaurin,” Harrison said of Washington’s No. 1 wideout, “because he’s always had to play with garbage quarterbacks and he’s a top 10 receiver and talent.”
In his three seasons with Washington, McLaurin has caught passes from quarterbacks Case Keenum, Colt McCoy, Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke and Garrett Gilbert. Harrison doesn’t think highly of any of them, and Sunday’s game probably didn’t do anything to change his mind. Heinicke was 7 for 22 with two interceptions, while McLaurin was held without a catch before Allen entered the game in the fourth quarter.
Fail: Getting humiliated in prime time
Washington has had some recent success in prime time, including wins over the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks this season, but Sunday night’s beatdown brought back awful memories of the franchise’s 59-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football” in 2010. Washington trailed that game 35-0 early in the second quarter and 45-14 at halftime.
The Cowboys took a 42-7 advantage into the break Sunday en route to the most lopsided defeat in 123 meetings between the NFC East rivals. The setback was Washington’s worst since a humbling 52-7 loss at the hands of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2007, and it was the franchise’s seventh loss by at least 42 points, including the playoffs.
Hail: Big man touchdowns
Dallas tied a team record with eight touchdowns against Washington, including one by 310-pound tackle Terence Steele, who reported as eligible and found himself wide open in the end zone on a third-and-goal play late in the first half. Steele became the first Cowboys offensive lineman to score a touchdown since Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright in 1968.
After the Eagles’ Lane Johnson caught a touchdown pass on a similar play earlier in the day, Washington should make it a point to get a big man in the end zone over the next two weeks, because copying the Cowboys when it came to having custom benches on the sideline worked out so well. Speaking of …
Fail: Cooler heads and cooling benches
The benches Washington debuted in Philadelphia on Tuesday and had shipped to Texas, where the temperature outside AT&T Stadium at kickoff was close to 80 degrees, had cooling capabilities, but you wouldn’t know it from the heated second-quarter altercation between Washington defensive linemen and former Alabama teammates Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.
“S--- happens,” Allen, who threw a punch at Payne, said afterward. “Brothers fight.”
During NBC Sports Washington’s postgame show, Brian Mitchell offered an impassioned take on the benches, which Washington should really have left behind as a late Christmas present for Jerry Jones.
“It’s the dumbest damn thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Mitchell said. “We took ’em to Philly, we lost. We took ’em to Dallas, they embarrassed us. If we take those to another stadium, we have to be the laughingstock of the damn NFL.”
Hail: Randy Gregory
Sometimes you just have to laugh, even at your own team’s expense. After knocking Heinicke down on a third-down incompletion in the first quarter, Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory rolled beside the Washington quarterback on the turf and shared a moment with him before giving him a pat on his backside after he got up. It was reminiscent of a similar scene on the grass at FedEx Field two weeks ago, when Gregory gave Heinicke a huge smile after the quarterback was knocked down on another incompletion. It’s a wonder that Gregory wasn’t penalized for taunting Sunday night.
Fail: Defending Dak Prescott
After throwing multiple interceptions against Washington for the first time in the teams’ meeting earlier this month, Prescott threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns — in the first half. The Cowboys’ quarterback improved to 9-1 with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 career starts against Washington.
Hail: John Bates
In a game during which almost everything that could go wrong for Washington did go wrong, Bates scored his first career touchdown in garbage time by recovering his own fumble at the goal line. The rookie tight end has 16 catches for 209 yards this season.
Fail: Washington’s tackling
Cooper Rush replaced Prescott late in the third quarter and promptly connected with wide receiver Malik Turner on a 61-yard catch and run that would’ve been a 10-yard gain if not for the half-dozen missed tackles on the play. Washington’s defenders looked like the Jacksonville Jaguars trying to tackle New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson on his 52-yard touchdown run earlier in the day, which is not a look anyone should aspire to replicate.