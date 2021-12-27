Sometimes you just have to laugh, even at your own team’s expense. After knocking Heinicke down on a third-down incompletion in the first quarter, Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory rolled beside the Washington quarterback on the turf and shared a moment with him before giving him a pat on his backside after he got up. It was reminiscent of a similar scene on the grass at FedEx Field two weeks ago, when Gregory gave Heinicke a huge smile after the quarterback was knocked down on another incompletion. It’s a wonder that Gregory wasn’t penalized for taunting Sunday night.