Payne sat out for most of the first half, at one time visibly shaking. Yet even when he returned to the field in the second half, he refused to sit with his linemates between possessions. He sat, sometimes with a Gatorade towel over his head, as teammates and coaches occasionally passed by and tapped him on the helmet. He mostly sat three benches down, and defensive line coach Sam Mills had to traipse back and forth between the benches to coordinate between them.