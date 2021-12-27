After Coach Ron Rivera spent nearly two years preaching a culture change and a methodical rebuild, his latest project seemingly was falling apart. But after attention shifted to his team’s sideline bickering, Rivera ardently defended his players’ effort and insisted that this latest debacle — a 56-14 drubbing from Dallas — was an outlier, not a gauge.
“This is a bad game,” a calm and seemingly unruffled Rivera told reporters Monday. “This ain’t a direction — I’ll tell you that right now. You look at the way we played the previous two games in our circumstances, and you would say, ‘That’s a hell of an effort.’ ... But what happened last night — that was disappointing.”
By Monday afternoon, Rivera said he had yet to see the fight between Payne, a fourth-year tackle, and Allen, a team captain and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee. He talked to both and came away satisfied with their resolution — that it was “a little brotherly disagreement,” as Payne described it.
“The guys have to understand that this has to be something that you have to set aside,” Rivera said. “It happened during a game, but it happened because of the passion of the game. It happened because of the frustrations that come out. I’d rather see them frustrated. I’d rather see them passionate about playing the game than say, ‘Okay, whatever,’ and then move on. I think that’s probably to a degree a good thing. But you really don’t want it to be like that.”
The side story exacerbated the main one: Washington, in the middle of a critical stretch that will determine its playoff fate, was outmanned and outplayed in nearly every facet, allowing Dallas to amass 389 yards and six touchdowns in the first half alone. The frustration appeared to have carried over from its defeat just five days earlier in Philadelphia, where it gave up 238 rushing yards in a 27-17 Tuesday night loss to the Eagles.
Rivera believes the team’s circumstances in recent weeks played a larger role in Sunday’s shortcomings. A coronavirus outbreak affected more than 25 players, eight assistant coaches and multiple staff members. A multitude of injuries sidelined key players at a pivotal point. And, most recently, safety and special teamer Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash in Loudoun County on Thursday night. Everett was the driver; his girlfriend died, and he was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Rivera said Everett has been discharged from the hospital but indicated his injuries would keep him from rejoining the team for meetings during the season’s final two weeks.
“Friday was a very difficult day because of everything that had transpired, and that was kind of one of those things that you just kind of had your ears up after that,” Rivera said. “... We’ve been dealing with a lot of s---, and it’s something that we’ve got to learn to deal with and handle and, at the same time, be able to go forward and play to our abilities, play how we’re capable of. Yesterday was not an indication, in my opinion, of what we’re capable of.”
Against Dallas, Washington couldn’t find any momentum or discover the late-game resilience it had relied on in weeks prior.
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s first pass was picked off. One of his final throws, in the third quarter, came with a late hit from linebacker Keanu Neal, who lowered his helmet into the quarterback’s chest. And for the final quarter, with a win well out of reach, backup Kyle Allen closed out the game.
Heinicke may not play the entirety of Washington’s closing stretch, either. Rivera said he will start Sunday against the Eagles at FedEx Field but indicated Allen could see some time, too — be it this week or in the finale at the New York Giants on Jan. 9.
“Will we play Kyle? Probably,” Rivera said. “And not as an indictment of Taylor or anything like that, but just that we also want to make sure we get a really good look at Kyle.”
While trying to answer for its past two losses, Washington also is trying to answer many questions about its roster — none bigger than its future at quarterback. But the uncertainty goes well beyond that.
Before the season, Rivera cited a lack of maturity among its players, who perhaps didn’t fully grasp the difficulty of winning consistently after they claimed the NFC East title and a playoff berth last year with a 7-9 record. The past two games, on the surface, would seem to validate the coach’s concerns. But Rivera, a self-described optimist, believes the losses offered clarity, too, because Washington learned what it takes to contend with the division leaders.
It also helped Rivera understand whether his players have the mettle to turn their minimal playoff hopes into fuel for the future.
“Quite honestly, it’ll also be a great opportunity to evaluate our mental toughness individually and collectively as a team, just to see how we respond,” he said. “There’s a glimpse, a sliver of hope, and we’ll see if that’s enough to get everybody motivated to play, and it’s going to tell me a lot about who we are and who we have.”