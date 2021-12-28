Pieters, along with teammate Kirsten Wild, recently became the Madison world champion for the third consecutive year and won Stage 2 of the Women’s Tour in 2021. The Madison is an indoor track race named for Madison Square Garden, where indoor bicycle racing was popular in the early 1900s. It is a two-person race in which riders trade places in a tag-team effort. Pieters and Wild placed fourth in the event at the Tokyo Olympics, where the women’s Madison was held for the first time.