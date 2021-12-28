Such is the volatility bordering on chaos afflicting the college bowl season amid a nationwide surge of the highly contagious omicron variant, which is now the dominant form of covid in the United States.
The Holiday Bowl becomes the fifth bowl game to cancel because of covid complications.
And N.C. State becomes the fourth ACC team — among the conference’s 10 that earned bowl bids this season — to miss its bowl game because of protocols designed to limit the spread.
“Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season,” North Carolina State said in a statement. The Wolfpack (9-3), which had spent Christmas in San Diego after arriving Dec. 23 for bowl preparations, was seeking to a 10-win season for just the second time in program history.
UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond expressed gratitude to bowl organizers, students, fans, sponsors and San Diego residents for their support. “We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program that worked extremely hard for this opportunity,” Jarmond said in a statement. “My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always be our North Star.”
While N.C. State apparently could have fielded a team, its ACC brethren Virginia, Boston College and Miami were forced to withdraw from their respective bowls because of their own covid outbreaks.
As a result, the Military Bowl, to be staged between Boston College and East Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, was canceled. Also canceled was the Fenway Bowl between Virginia and Southern Methodist, which would have been the first college football bowl game played on the home field of the Boston Red Sox.
And the matchup for Friday’s Sun Bowl in El Paso, was reset, with Central Michigan replacing Miami as the opponent for Washington State. Central Michigan had been scheduled to play in the Arizona Bowl, but that game was canceled after Boise State withdrew because of covid complications.
On Monday, ACC officials cited a change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in announcing a revision to its covid protocols that would shorten the time that vaccinated athletes who test positive must isolate.
The ACC’s revised policy came after Miami, Virginia and Boston College announced they were forced to withdraw from their bowl games.