Madden, one of the most influential figures in NFL history, revolutionized coverage of the league on television, partnering with Pat Summerall on CBS starting in the early 1980s and continuing on Fox, ABC and NBC until his retirement following the 2008 season. As a coach, he led the Oakland Raiders to a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI in 1977 after becoming the youngest coach in league history at the time of his hiring in 1969. He became further popularized as the name and face of the Madden NFL video game series.