The most striking silence came in the second half with the game well in hand and point guard Fatts Russell being attended to after making knee-to-knee contact with an opponent.
The play with 8:50 remaining ended Russell’s night, and its long-term impact — if any — is uncertain. The Rhode Island graduate transfer entered the night averaging 12.8 points, second on the team.
Maryland’s top scorer is Eric Ayala, and he delivered 20 points in the rout of the Mountain Hawks. Donta Scott added 17 for the Terps (7-4), who didn’t allow a made field goal in the first 7:16 of the second half and held Lehigh to 5 of 28 (17.9 percent) shooting in the final 20 minutes.
It was the first home victory for interim coach Danny Manning since taking over in the wake of Mark Turgeon’s departure from the program Dec. 3. The Terps lost 67-61 at home to Northwestern two days later, then beat Florida in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 12 before a break that spanned exams and Christmas.
Jeameril Wilson scored 17 points for Lehigh (1-10), which has lost six in a row.
The Mountain Hawks played a little more than 48 hours after agreeing to make the trip to College Park. Loyola, originally scheduled to be the first team Maryland faced after its break for exams and Christmas, is one of dozens of Division I programs currently paused for covid-related issues.
Ayala finished 8 of 13 from the floor, a welcome sign for the senior who has struggled with his shooting in the first month of the season.
After a sluggish start, Maryland was on the verge of putting Lehigh away when it uncorked an 18-5 run to take a 10-point lead. Ayala was key in this stretch, scoring his first seven points and prompting the Mountain Hawks to call timeout with 4:09 left in the half.
Yet Lehigh soon whittled the deficit to 37-34 by the break, leaving the Terps work to do in the second half. They quickly did, getting a three-point play from Ayala and a basket from Qudus Wahab in the opening moments of the second half to lead to another Lehigh timeout.
The Mountain Hawks played solid defense for a few minutes after that, but their inability to make shots allowed Maryland to pull away. Lehigh closed within 60-49 just after Russell departed, though the Terps closed the door on any comeback with six consecutive points punctuated by Scott’s three-pointer.
Here’s what to know from Tuesday night’s game:
Martinez returns
Sophomore guard Ian Martinez checked in at the first television timeout, his first action since suffering a concussion in the first half of a Dec. 5 loss to Northwestern.
Martinez, one of Maryland’s top reserves in the season’s early stages, played 21 scoreless minutes and had six rebounds and two assists.
Tweaking the rotation
It’s still uncertain whether Manning will significantly alter Maryland’s rotation. The Terps used only eight players in their Dec. 12 defeat of Florida in Manning’s second game, but expanded the rotation to nine in the first half Tuesday.
Martinez’s return was a variable in sorting out playing time, but forward Simon Wright also re-emerged as a one-game absence. Sophomore guard Marcus Dockery, who was seldom used early in the season before playing nine minutes against Northwestern, did not appear against the Mountain Hawks until the final 2:41.
Paint priority
Echoing his time as Wake Forest’s coach, Manning has made little secret of his desire to generate paint touches since taking over the Terps. Maryland delivered on that mandate against Lehigh, outscoring the Mountain Hawks 36-20 in the paint.
The total was four points shy of Maryland’s season-high of 40 points in the paint, set against George Washington on Nov. 11.