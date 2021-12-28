“I was one of the first two or three people down there,” senior guard Eric Ayala said. “I depend on Fatts a lot. I need him. That’s my guy, on and off the court. First, I just wanted to see if he was good. I know he had a little knee thing earlier in practice, but he’s been playing through it. He’s definitely important to us, and I had to make sure he was straight. He was smiling and walking pretty well.”