The most striking silence came in the second half with the game in hand and point guard Fatts Russell being attended to after making knee-to-knee contact with an opponent.
The play with 8:50 remaining ended Russell’s night, and its long-term impact — if any — is uncertain. Interim coach Danny Manning didn’t have an evaluation immediately after the game. The Rhode Island graduate transfer entered the night averaging 12.8 points, second on the team.
“I was one of the first two or three people down there,” senior guard Eric Ayala said. “I depend on Fatts a lot. I need him. That’s my guy, on and off the court. First, I just wanted to see if he was good. I know he had a little knee thing earlier in practice, but he’s been playing through it. He’s definitely important to us, and I had to make sure he was straight. He was smiling and walking pretty well.”
Ayala, Maryland’s top scorer, delivered 20 points in the rout of the Mountain Hawks. Donta Scott added 17 for the Terps (7-4), who didn’t allow a made field goal in the first 7:16 of the second half and held Lehigh to 5 of 28 (17.9 percent) shooting in the final 20 minutes.
It was the first home victory for Manning since taking over in the wake of Mark Turgeon’s departure from the program Dec. 3. The Terps lost 67-61 at home to Northwestern two days later, then beat Florida in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 12 before a break that spanned exams and Christmas.
Jeameril Wilson scored 17 points for Lehigh (1-10), which has lost six in a row.
The Mountain Hawks played a little more than 48 hours after agreeing to make the trip to College Park. Loyola, originally scheduled to be the first team Maryland faced after its break for exams and Christmas, is one of dozens of Division I programs currently paused for covid-related issues.
Ayala finished 8 of 13 from the floor, a welcome sign for the senior who has struggled with his shooting earlier this season.
“We’re trying to change the narrative on our season,” said Ayala, whose team won back-to-back games for the first time in more than a month. “We’re on the right trajectory as a team and going in the right direction.”
After a sluggish start, Maryland built a 10-point lead in the first half. Yet Lehigh soon whittled the deficit to 37-34 by the break, leaving the Terps work to do in the second half.
They quickly did, getting a three-point play from Ayala and a basket from Qudus Wahab in the opening moments of the second half to lead to another Lehigh timeout.
“It was, for lack of a better word, aggressive counseling at halftime,” Manning said. “That’s what it came down to. We challenged our guys to come out and play with a little bit more effort and a little bit more energy, and our guys responded very well. Whenever you can hold a team to the percentage they shot in the second half, you’re doing something fairly well.”
The Mountain Hawks played solid defense for a few minutes after that, but their inability to make shots allowed Maryland to pull away. Lehigh closed within 60-49 just after Russell departed, though the Terps closed the door on any comeback with six consecutive points punctuated by Scott’s three-pointer.
Here’s what to know from Tuesday night’s game:
Martinez returns
Sophomore guard Ian Martinez checked in at the first television timeout, his first action since suffering a concussion in the first half of a Dec. 5 loss to Northwestern.
Martinez played 21 scoreless minutes and had six rebounds and two assists.
Tweaking the rotation
It’s still uncertain whether Manning will significantly alter Maryland’s rotation. The Terps used only eight players in their Dec. 12 defeat of Florida in Manning’s second game, but they expanded the rotation to nine in the first half Tuesday.
Martinez’s return was a variable in sorting out playing time, but forward Simon Wright also re-emerged after a one-game absence. Sophomore guard Marcus Dockery, who was seldom used early in the season before playing nine minutes against Northwestern, did not appear against the Mountain Hawks until the final three minutes.
Paint priority
Echoing his time as Wake Forest’s coach, Manning has made little secret of his desire to generate paint touches since taking over the Terps. Maryland delivered on that mandate against Lehigh, outscoring the Mountain Hawks 36-20 in the paint.
The total was four points shy of the Terps’ season high of 40 points in the paint, set against George Washington on Nov. 11.