“The travel is a little bit different down there,” he said, “but I’m not complaining.”
Kempny, 31, has not played in an NHL game since August 2020, the result of three major leg injuries in two and a half years, but he has resolved to rebuild his career in Hershey. His resilience was rewarded, at least temporarily, on Monday, when the Capitals recalled the veteran after adding six players to the NHL’s coronavirus protocols list, including three of the team’s top six defensemen.
As Washington prepares to play its first game since the league’s coronavirus shutdown Wednesday night against Nashville, Kempny is expected to make his first regular season NHL appearance in more than 600 days.
“Yeah, it’s been a while,” he said, “but I’m really excited to be here and, you know, obviously, the situation is how it is, but you know I’m gonna enjoy every day here, and we’ll see what’s gonna happen.”
The NHL, which shut down last week, resumes regular season play Tuesday night, though only a handful of games are on the schedule.
When Kempny arrived for practice Monday, he found a team in desperate need of his services: defensemen Martin Fehervary, Justin Schultz, Nick Jensen and Dennis Cholowski were added to the protocols list during the NHL’s pause, which began Dec. 22 amid rising coronavirus cases.
Fehervary, Schultz, Jensen and Cholowski are expected to miss Wednesday night’s game — along with forward Daniel Sprong and goalie Vitek Vanecek. T.J. Oshie, who entered protocols Dec. 19, also did not practice Tuesday and remains out.
Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov — both of whom returned to practice Monday after stints on the protocols list this month — could be in the lineup against the Predators. On Tuesday, Kuznetsov continued to practice on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson, who also appeared primed to return from an upper body injury.
That attrition has led to new opportunities — defenseman Alex Alexeyev was called up to the taxi squad Monday and could make his NHL debut Wednesday night. And then there’s Kempny, who has logged 232 career NHL games and could bring a veteran presence to a shorthanded defense.
“He’s got a lot of experience,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said of Kempny. “He was playing well [in Hershey], and it’s a great opportunity for him.”
As Kempny made his way onto the ice at the team’s practice facility this week, he embraced many of the teammates he had played alongside during Washington’s Cup run in 2018.
“It put a smile on everyone’s face [Monday] to see him back,” center Lars Eller said. “He’s had a rough couple years with a lot of injuries and not playing a lot, so everyone is happy to see him here. And I think he was really happy, too.”
But his return was also a reminder of his recent troubles — the three major injuries to his left leg and the relentless rehabilitation efforts to save his career. The issues started in 2019, when a torn hamstring weakened his leg and left it vulnerable. In 2020, he had surgery to repair a torn Achilles’ tendon, and in May 2021, he suffered a medial collateral ligament sprain in his left leg.
That set him on a path to both strengthen his left leg and rewire the cerebellum in his brain — the part which coordinates movement. He struggled in preseason, was placed on waivers, and was sent to Hershey.
“When I started to play, everything felt kind of too fast for me. As a defenseman, you have to shoulder check everywhere. You have to know where to pass the puck before you get to the puck,” Kempny said. “Right now, I feel like the game slowed down for me.”
Kempny has used the time in Hershey to rebuild his confidence. He’s averaged around 25 minutes per game, he said, and has been featured on the penalty kill — “A lot of PK, a lot of four-on-four, three-on-three,” he said — and the coaching staff put him in situations to strengthen his game and durability. It was tested during that chaotic stretch before Christmas, but Kempny came out of it with another chance to play at the highest level.
“As a player you want to compete at your best. You want to play in the best league in the world. It’s NHL … I have the mind-set that I don’t want to end up down there [in Hershey] the whole season,” he said. “I try to be positive every day … that everything is going to turn out well for me. Right now I’m here, and we’re going to see what happens.”