“I think that falls right back under the umbrella of last year: You need to be flexible and you need to be willing to make changes,” JC Tretter, the Browns center who serves as president of the NFLPA, said during a recent interview, before the latest surge in cases and his own positive test for the virus. “… Again, we still have the same goal as last year, and that’s to keep guys healthy, get through all the games and crown a Super Bowl champion.”