During that time, the MVP race has come into slightly clearer focus, with a couple of non-quarterbacks emerging as worthy contenders. Here’s how we rank the top candidates with two weeks to go in the season.
QB Aaron Rodgers, Packers: Though his numbers are down from last season’s MVP campaign, Rodgers is the favorite to repeat as the end of the season nears. Despite playing with an injured toe, he has completed 68 percent of his passes while throwing for 33 touchdowns against just four interceptions, leading the Packers to an NFL-best 12-3 record in the process.
Rodgers is just so smooth at running the Packers’ offense. He does a great job of protecting the ball and always finds a way to get throws to his primary target, Davante Adams. He has Green Bay on the path to the Super Bowl.
QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: This hasn’t been Mahomes’s most masterful season, but he still has been amazingly productive. He has a way of always making the tough throws work, whether it’s sidearm or off-platform. He has thrown for 33 touchdowns against a career-high 13 interceptions, which are at least partly attributable to him pressing early in the season as Kansas City’s offense struggled.
After a 3-4 start, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to eight straight wins and the AFC West title. He has proved he is as good of a leader as he is a quarterback.
QB Tom Brady, Buccaneers: Even though he has struggled recently, his numbers are among the best in the NFL. He leads the league in passing yards (4,580) and touchdown passes (37).
His job has gotten tougher the past couple of weeks. Chris Godwin is out for the year with a torn ACL, and fellow wideout Mike Evans is out with a hamstring injury. Running back Leonard Fournette is also hurt. But Brady remains a steadying presence, and the Bucs have scored 30 or more points in five of their past six games — the exception being that 9-0 loss to New Orleans.
He’s the biggest reason the Bucs won the NFC South in a runaway. With the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers on the schedule the next two weeks, Brady has a chance to pad his stats before the season ends.
QB Matthew Stafford, Rams: Stafford has been up and down the past few weeks, which will hurt his chances, but he has been the answer Coach Sean McVay needed at quarterback. Some bad interceptions aside (he had three in Sunday’s win at Minnesota), he has been one of the most productive QBs in the league, throwing for 36 touchdowns (just one behind Brady) and 4,339 yards with a passer rating of 104.
The Rams are in the NFC West lead with an 11-4 record, and they are very much Super Bowl contenders. The upgrade Stafford has provided at quarterback is a big reason for that.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts: Even though Carson Wentz has played well at quarterback, Taylor has fueled the Colts’ offense during their resurgence from 1-4 to 9-6. Taylor has rushed for an NFL-best 1,626 yards and a 5.5 yards-per-carry average, with 17 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores.
With Derrick Henry sidelined with a foot injury, Taylor has been by far the best running back in the NFL.
WR Cooper Kupp, Rams: Kupp is having an astonishingly good season. He leads the league with 132 catches, 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. His ability to get open and produce big plays has been one of the keys to the Rams’ season — and to Stafford’s success in his first season with L.A. McVay says he has a football mind like Peyton Manning’s. He has been the best receiver in football this year.
QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys: He received some early-season MVP buzz before a calf injury caused him to miss a game and then struggle after he returned. But he broke out of his slump in a big way Sunday night, throwing for four touchdowns in a blowout win over Washington.
Dallas’s defense gets credit for helping the team earn an 11-4 record and the NFC East championship, but Prescott is the most valuable player on the Cowboys. He won’t win the leaguewide award, but his return has them in the Super Bowl mix.
QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals: This is a big drop for Murray, whom I picked as the MVP favorite early in the season. The Cardinals’ offense hasn’t looked right as of late, and the team enters a pivotal matchup at Dallas on Sunday on a three-game losing streak.
But I couldn’t leave Murray off this list. He’s still one of the league’s most dynamic QBs, and he has completed a career-high 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,284 yards and 21 touchdowns. I’ll give him a narrow edge for this spot over the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, who was great in Sunday’s win over New England.