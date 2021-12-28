Remember when the Chiefs were struggling and everyone was wondering whether they could get back to being the Chiefs as we now know them? Nope, no one else does, either. The winning streak is at eight games after Sunday’s convincing victory over the Steelers. The Chiefs put aside their coronavirus issues and the absence of TE Travis Kelce. QB Patrick Mahomes was very good again, and the defense continued to excel. The No. 1 seed is well within their grasp, but a difficult game at Cincinnati looms this weekend.