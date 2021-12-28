1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) | Last week’s rank: 1
Remember when the Chiefs were struggling and everyone was wondering whether they could get back to being the Chiefs as we now know them? Nope, no one else does, either. The winning streak is at eight games after Sunday’s convincing victory over the Steelers. The Chiefs put aside their coronavirus issues and the absence of TE Travis Kelce. QB Patrick Mahomes was very good again, and the defense continued to excel. The No. 1 seed is well within their grasp, but a difficult game at Cincinnati looms this weekend.
2. Green Bay Packers (12-3) | Last week’s rank: 2
QB Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre for the most career TD passes for the Packers and played well again in Saturday’s triumph over the Browns. Rodgers appeared bothered by the fractured toe, but it never seems to diminish his productivity. The defense came up with four interceptions, and the Packers moved another step closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The opening-round playoff bye that comes with being the top seed would provide Rodgers with some badly needed time to heal.
3. Dallas Cowboys (11-4) | Last week’s rank: 3
It was difficult to ascertain whether Sunday’s night lopsided result was because the Cowboys were that good or because the Washington Football Team was that bad. Probably both. The Cowboys could feel encouraged about QB Dak Prescott’s crisp outing. The defense continues to show it could do its part in a run deep into the postseason.
4. Los Angeles Rams (11-4) | Last week’s rank: 4
The Rams overcame the three interceptions by QB Matthew Stafford to win Sunday at Minnesota. It was just another routine day for WR Cooper Kupp, by his standards, with 10 catches for 109 yards. The Rams are basically being handed the NFC West title thanks to Arizona’s folding act.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) | Last week’s rank: 5
The division title is in hand, and the Buccaneers had no problems Sunday at Carolina. WR Antonio Brown was highly productive in his return from a three-game suspension, making 10 catches for 101 yards. The Bucs have made it perfectly clear by welcoming him back for yet another chance that they’ll put up with quite a bit in terms of his off-field issues as long as he produces on the field. And they and QB Tom Brady certainly need him now, with the team’s injuries at receiver.
6. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) | Last week’s rank: 8
The 525-yard, four-TD passing performance by QB Joe Burrow against the Ravens was ridiculous. Yes, it came against a depleted team. And Burrow isn’t being fitted for his gold jacket for Hall of Fame enshrinement quite yet, as Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale pointed out leading up to the game. But it’s increasingly undeniable that Burrow is something special and the Bengals, as a result, will have a legitimate chance against any team they face in the AFC playoffs.
7. Indianapolis Colts (9-6) | Last week’s rank: 9
This is getting very interesting. The Colts followed their Week 15 triumph over the Patriots with Saturday night’s victory at Arizona. They’re 8-2 since an 1-4 start. And this time, it wasn’t all about RB Jonathan Taylor. QB Carson Wentz came up big in crunchtime against the Cardinals. Coach Frank Reich cobbled together a lineup amid injuries and coronavirus issues. The offensive line was particularly ravaged. And Wentz made it all work.
8. Tennessee Titans (10-5) | Last week’s rank: 11
The Titans got the passing game revved up in the second half Thursday night, thanks to the return to the lineup of WR A.J. Brown. But they were only in the game because of the 49ers’ blunders. The Titans still need to get better on offense. And it’s difficult to imagine them being a significant factor in the playoffs unless RB Derrick Henry can return from his foot injury and resemble his usually dominant self.
9. Buffalo Bills (9-6) | Last week’s rank: 16
Where has that version of the Bills been for most of the season? The version that showed up Sunday in Foxborough, Mass., was what the Bills were supposed to be all season. They were simply too good for the Patriots. QB Josh Allen was unstoppable as both a passer and a runner. There were playmakers around him on offense. The defense was very good. The issue, of course, remains whether the Bills can maintain anything approaching that level of play.
10. New England Patriots (9-6) | Last week’s rank: 6
The Patriots had a second straight puzzlingly lifeless and feeble performance in Sunday’s defeat at home to the Bills. They haven’t been the same team since their Week 14 bye. They entered that idle time on a seven-game winning streak and resembling the AFC’s top team but have two straight losses since then. The defense couldn’t get a stop against the Bills. Rookie QB Mac Jones looked incapable of leading the Patriots to a victory in a game in which the opponent actually can put some points on the board.
11. Miami Dolphins (8-7) | Last week’s rank: 13
Make it seven straight wins since the 1-7 start. The Dolphins have moved into the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC after Monday night’s routine triumph over the depleted Saints at the Superdome. But it gets far tougher from here, with the Titans and Patriots on the remaining regular season schedule.
12. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) | Last week’s rank: 17
Offensive tackle Lane Johnson caught a TD pass on a gadget play as the Eagles rolled to a no-doubt-about-it win over the Giants. They’re in the thick of the NFC wild-card chase and, no matter what happens from here, their transition season with Nick Sirianni as a rookie head coach and Jalen Hurts as the starter at QB goes down as a success.
13. San Francisco 49ers (8-7) | Last week’s rank: 7
QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s thumb injury could lead to a late-season starting opportunity for rookie Trey Lance. Garoppolo has played well. He really has. But Thursday night’s loss at Tennessee was on him, with his two interceptions and missed TD pass. Garoppolo’s gaffes let the Titans hang around, and eventually they did enough on their own to pull out a narrow win. The 49ers have been formidable of late. But that was a tough loss, and now they must try to get back into their winning groove.
14. Arizona Cardinals (10-5) | Last week’s rank: 10
Hey, didn’t you used to be the Cardinals? This team is coming completely undone. The offense continued to sputter in Saturday’s loss to the Colts. There were kicking misadventures with Matt Prater. An early exit from the postseason is looking more likely.
15. Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) | Last week’s rank: 20
Just try to figure out the Raiders. It’s not really possible. In a season of inconsistent play and unpredictable results leaguewide, the Raiders perhaps have been the most inconsistent and unpredictable team of all. That was a good victory Sunday over the Broncos, and the Raiders enter Week 17 in a tight race for the final AFC playoff spot.
16. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) | Last week’s rank: 12
Losing to the Texans? Where did that come from? Do not ever, ever, ever trust the Chargers. That simply cannot happen in the middle of a supposed playoff push.
17. Baltimore Ravens (8-7) | Last week’s rank: 14
The Ravens were undermanned and overmatched in Cincinnati. They certainly had no answers for Bengals QB Joe Burrow. It wasn’t even mostly about the absences of QBs Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Josh Johnson gave an acceptable performance, under the circumstances. The Ravens simply were not able to patch together any semblance of a competent defense.
18. Atlanta Falcons (7-8) | Last week’s rank: 23
Put this down as a reasonably successful first season for Coach Arthur Smith, with the Falcons so close to .500 with two games remaining. They barely escaped with the triumph over the Lions, and they will be playing a Week 17 game at Buffalo with playoff implications.
19. Minnesota Vikings (7-8) | Last week’s rank: 15
QB Kirk Cousins and WR Justin Jefferson were proficient, but they had too little help in the loss to the Rams. The Vikings are just good enough to hang around the wild-card chase but not good enough to actually matter.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) | Last week’s rank: 18
The Steelers simply can’t put together two decent games in a row. They were overwhelmed Sunday at Kansas City. If this is indeed the end of QB Ben Roethlisberger’s career, it is a less-than-glorious farewell season. The Steelers close the regular season with games against the Browns and Ravens. They will be hard-pressed to win both of them to finish above .500.
21. New Orleans Saints (7-8) | Last week’s rank: 19
Rookie QB Ian Book basically had no chance Monday night against the Dolphins. The results were predictable as he was sacked eight times and threw two interceptions, the first of which was returned for a TD. The Saints are a game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC and the schedule is relatively favorable, with the Panthers and Falcons remaining. But they’ll need to hope that their roster is replenished this week.
22. Cleveland Browns (7-8) | Last week’s rank: 21
It’s difficult to know how to assess QB Baker Mayfield’s four-interception performance in Saturday’s loss at Green Bay. Mayfield hadn’t practiced because of the positive coronavirus test that held him out of last week’s game. He didn’t even travel with the team. But that’s simply the new normal these days. Players are going to have to try to find ways to succeed under the most unusual and trying of circumstances. Mayfield didn’t.
23. Denver Broncos (7-8) | Last week’s rank: 22
Drew Lock failed to take advantage of his opportunity to make a case that he’s a starting-caliber QB. The Broncos suffered a deflating defeat in Las Vegas, and they could have a difficult decision to make at season’s end on whether to retain Coach Vic Fangio.
24. Chicago Bears (5-10) | Last week’s rank: 28
The Bears were left with Nick Foles starting at QB. Somehow, he was quite good in the triumph at Seattle. Even so, the end of the season can’t arrive soon enough.
25. Washington Football Team (6-9) | Last week’s rank: 24
Other than allowing 56 points and having a sideline scuffle occur between teammates, things went really well at Dallas. Maybe leave those custom-made benches home next time.
26. Seattle Seahawks (5-10) | Last week’s rank: 25
If these are the final days together in Seattle for Coach Pete Carroll and QB Russell Wilson, it is an ignominious ending to what was a prosperous pairing. The loss at home to the Bears was yet another indignity.
27. Houston Texans (4-11) | Last week’s rank: 30
Not much positive has been said about Coach David Culley since the Texans hired him. And it’s not like going 4-11 makes you a coach of the year candidate. But with the team that he inherited and the untenable Deshaun Watson situation, Culley has not done a terrible job. Sunday’s victory over the contending Chargers was testament to the fact that the Texans are still competing. Rookie QB Davis Mills played well.
28. New York Jets (4-11) | Last week’s rank: 31
Who knew that rookie QB Zach Wilson had that 52-yard TD run in him? It was a rare feel-good day for the Jets and their fans. Never mind that it came against the Jaguars. Take your good days when you can get them.
29. New York Giants (4-11) | Last week’s rank: 26
This is truly ugly now, with the dreadful performance in the loss at Philadelphia and the pitiable QB play of Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon. With the latest speculation that the Giants will search for a new general manager but retain Joe Judge as their coach and Daniel Jones as their QB, the issue is this: Will a good candidate with any other options take the job under those circumstances?
30. Carolina Panthers (5-10) | Last week’s rank: 27
It has gotten bad enough for the fans to be chanting for Coach Matt Rhule to be fired. QB Cam Newton came to Rhule’s defense, but the only opinion that matters is that of owner David Tepper. He’s not exactly known for his patience.
31. Detroit Lions (2-12-1) | Last week’s rank: 29
The Lions were without QB Jared Goff but still had their chances Sunday at Atlanta before a late interception thrown by fill-in QB Tim Boyle sealed the outcome in the narrow loss. Give Coach Dan Campbell and his players credit for remaining generally competitive in the late stages of a season in which going 0-17 once seemed possible.
32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) | Last week’s rank: 32
As the Jaguars begin looking for a new coach, here’s the question: Is this an attractive job? The feeling here is that it’s reasonably attractive, given the presence of QB Trevor Lawrence. And the odds are favorable that you will outperform your predecessor. That bar is exceedingly low.