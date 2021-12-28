“Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable,” the Las Vegas Raiders said in a statement.
Madden’s entire NFL coaching career was spent with the Oakland Raiders. After signing on as an assistant, he became the youngest head coach in league history when he was promoted in 1969 at the age of 32. He led the Raiders to a 12-1-1 record and a division title in his first season, and he never had a losing record over 10 seasons while leading the franchise to seven appearances in the league or conference title game. In the 1976 season, Madden’s Raiders posted a mark of 13-1 and went on to defeat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI. His .759 winning percentage is the highest in NFL history among head coaches with a minimum of 100 games.
All of that was something of a prelude to Madden’s 30-year career as an analyst, during which he called games for all four of the major broadcast television networks. His obvious enthusiasm for football, combined with a deep knowledge of on-field details, quickly made Madden a fan favorite. He managed to keep a light touch while engaging viewers with an inimitably boisterous style.
Al Michaels, Madden’s play-by-play partner for several years on both NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” and ABC’s “Monday Night Football,” asserted that being able to work with him “was like hitting the lottery.”
“He was so much more than just football — a keen observer of everything around him and a man who could carry on a smart conversation about hundreds and hundreds of topics,” Michaels said of Madden. “The term ‘Renaissance man’ is tossed around a little too loosely these days, but John was as close as you can come.”
“Few approached life with the joy of legendary football coach & broadcaster John Madden,” tweeted longtime CBS news anchor Dan Rather. “A colleague at CBS, he was a gentleman with a boisterous sense of humor. On the sidelines & in the booth, this voluble mountain of energy was a trailblazer. A golden era ends with his passing.”
Madden’s final game in the booth was Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, and former quarterback Kurt Warner, who starred that day for the Arizona Cardinals, said Tuesday that he was “honored” to have participated in that occasion.
“I always loved sitting down & talking with the Legend #JohnMadden — he was larger than life in the NFL world,” Warner tweeted, “but what left a larger impression upon me was the character of the man! … We love u & we’ll miss you Coach!”
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones echoed Warner, saying in a statement, “When I think of a person in sports who is worthy of the term ‘larger than life,’ I have always thought of John. And I always will.
“I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden,” Jones added, “and I know of no one who loved the game more.”
“We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. … There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”
“The football world lost a giant today,” stated the NFL Players Association.
As much as football fans for years thought of Madden as the voice of the NFL, a new generation would come to largely associate Madden with a video game. Produced by EA Sports since 1990, the Madden NFL franchise debuted in 1988, and the game’s exclusive license with the league, along with ever-increasing complexity and visual sophistication, has placed it annually among the industry’s top-selling titles.
Some NFL alumni framed their admiration for Madden in the context of their fondness for the game.
“Playing @EAMaddenNFL for literally thousands of hours as a kid & dreaming of being in the game. … Finally realizing that dream & seeing yourself … can’t describe it,” tweeted former defensive lineman A.J. Francis. “I never met him but saying that John Madden had an huge impact on my life would be an understatement.”
Another former defensive lineman, Jerrell Powe, tweeted: “I was too young to see him coach but everybody knew who he was cuz of Monday Night Football and playin @EAMaddenNFL video games. Seeing myself as a character on the Madden game was some special.”
“Few, if any, have had as great an impact on the sport of professional football on so many different levels,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said Tuesday of Madden, who was enshrined in 2006. “He was first and foremost a coach. He was a coach on the field, a coach in the broadcast booth and a coach in life.
“He was dearly loved by millions of football fans worldwide. While it’s a very sad day, it’s also a day we should celebrate the life of a man who brought joy through the game of football to millions.”
The Philadelphia Eagles described Madden as “a sports icon whose contributions to the game of football are countless.” Madden’s coaching journey began with the Eagles, who drafted him in the 21st round in 1958 after he excelled as a lineman at Cal Poly.
“Rest In Peace to a Legend!” tweeted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “Prayers to the Madden Family.”
“John Madden had an immeasurable impact on the game of football,” Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley declared. “Grateful for him and the life he lived.”