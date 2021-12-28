Madden’s entire NFL coaching career was spent with the Oakland Raiders. After signing on as an assistant, he became the youngest head coach in league history when he was promoted in 1969 at the age of 32. He led the Raiders to a 12-1-1 record and a division title in his first season, and he never had a losing record over 10 seasons while leading the franchise to seven appearances in the league or conference title game. In the 1976 season, Madden’s Raiders posted a mark of 13-1 and went on to defeat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI. His .759 winning percentage is the highest in NFL history among head coaches with a minimum of 100 games.