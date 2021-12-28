The tournament has been around since 1993 and received a recent boost in prominence thanks in part to Cotten’s foresight. As one of the semifinal games during the 2015 tournament went into a shootout, Cotten grabbed his tablet and streamed the game live on the tournament’s Facebook page.
“Teams from all over the country saw the feed on Facebook Live and started saying, ‘I want to play in that tournament next year,’ and so we had to start preparing for a bigger tournament,” Cotten said. “It’s just kind of funny, the power of social media.”
The event at Fort Dupont Ice Arena in Southeast Washington gives players the opportunity to grow by competing against teams they wouldn’t normally play. Cotten said he was disappointed for the students to have to miss out on that opportunity.
“When you talk about high school sports in general, there’s a shelf life,” he said. “… It hurts the teams because now you’ve got a kid who has lost two years’ worth of playing time eligibility.”
Swimming
At swim meets, larger teams benefit from the sport’s scoring system, which rewards depth on top of top-end talent. But that’s changing in Prince George’s County, at least this season.
With local pools restricting lane usage because of coronavirus concerns, most schools in the county are trimming their rosters to 20 or 30 swimmers this season. According to Matthew Brannagan, the co-head coach at Douglass, these rules have started to level the playing field for smaller schools such as his — especially when they compete in head-to-head meets against 4A schools such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Bowie and Oxon Hill.
“This will probably be the first year where I know we’ll have a fighting chance,” Brannagan said. “Say [we] got first place in an individual event and they got second, third, fourth and fifth: My team gets six points, and they will get 11. So even if my kids win every event they’re in, we’ll still lose because they have numbers.”
This year’s cuts also have altered practice dynamics because most of the boys and girls have multiple years of experience swimming competitively.
“Since we did cuts this year, we expect everybody to know how everything works,” Douglass senior Mikah Sam said.
The Eagles hope to qualify for the state championships this season. The girls’ team won the 1A/2A/3A county championships in 2020, and the boys’ team placed third.
Wrestling
When Westfield’s Robert Rerras looked at the 132-pound bracket for the King of the Rock meet in Ashburn last week, a couple of names from Skyline High stood out. There are videos from his youth days on his dad’s phone of him competing against Josh Domino and other wrestlers now on the Hawks. Rerras remembers losing to them.
But the Bulldogs junior — who wrestled at 106 pounds his freshman year — continued proving why he moved up in weight class as he defeated Domino to take first place in his division. And that was before Skyline and Westfield finished first and second, respectively, in the major Virginia meet at Rock Ridge High.
“Iron sharpens iron — we’re all getting each other better,” Rerras said.
Senior 138-pounder Sebastian Alcocer — who took third at Rock Ridge — is Rerras’s main practice partner and has helped him reach this point. “It really shows with his work ethic, in and out of practice,” Alcocer said. “We always go at it.”
While Coach Keith Sholders has a relatively young squad, Alcocer and Bryce Brown have helped provide the leadership he needs. And after an odd 2020-21 season, it was refreshing for Brown — who is committed to wrestle at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy — and many of his teammates to grace the podium.
“Looking forward to practices to come, where we can get even better and get even more wins under our belt,” Brown said.
Indoor track
Varying restrictions across the area are making for another unbalanced winter.
In the Virginia High School League, officials, banking on a return to normalcy, are reverting back to 2020 thresholds for meet participation. Qualifying standards typically get more difficult every year because performances keep improving, but last year presented a bit of a dip in performance as many schools opted not to compete. So in an effort to be representative of the whole state participating, the VHSL is holding athletes to 2020 standards.
In Maryland, many schools are still sidelined. With a young squad and plenty of new runners, Richard Montgomery Coach Dave Warren said he will be spending the winter teaching the events and history of the sport to the Rockets, who finished second in the 2020 4A boys’ state finals and third in the girls’ competition that year.
Warren hopes that even if his team is unable to resume this winter, it will be better prepared for the outdoor season in the spring.
