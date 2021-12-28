As a kid in Africa, he didn’t know anything about the game. He only started learning about it after he moved to this country as a 12-year-old; he had a cousin in Seattle who loved the Seahawks, so Okuayinonu adopted that team, too. When he first tried the sport in high school, he didn’t enjoy it. But before graduating, he wanted to give football another chance, so he played his first full season as a senior. That time, he stuck with it, and the sport turned into the catalyst for each step that followed on his path here — through junior colleges to Maryland’s team, now with the hopes of securing a spot in the NFL.
Okuayinonu didn’t have childhood aspirations of playing professional sports. He grew up amid a civil war in Liberia and wanted to join the military, he said, to “help defend people who couldn’t defend themselves.” And even once he moved to the United States, where his family hoped to find greater opportunities, football didn’t seem likely to be the driving force toward that future.
“I didn’t even think it was going to get me to college,” Okuayinonu said.
His grades and skill set didn’t match the standards of Division I schools. But by then, he loved the sport. So he enrolled at a local community college, hoping to boost his academic standing so a Division III school that had shown interest could become his landing spot. That’s when he heard about junior college — by watching the Netflix series “Last Chance U” — and he headed down that route instead. Slowly, as he improved on the field, his outlook changed. Okuayinonu first realized his potential in this sport might mean his mom wouldn’t have to pay for his college education. A bit later, he believed he could turn it into something more.
Okuayinonu, now a standout defensive end, will play his final game with the Terrapins in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday against Virginia Tech, and after that he’ll begin preparing for the NFL draft. He’s projected to be a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent — a reality that only seemed plausible to Okuayinonu a few years ago. He spent three years at Maryland, using the extra eligibility granted because of the coronavirus pandemic to return for this season. The Terps reached a bowl game for the first time since 2016, and this additional season boosted Okuayinonu’s chances of playing professionally.
“He’s creating some value for himself that may afford him an opportunity to play at the next level,” Coach Michael Locksley said earlier this season. “It’s great to see that for a guy like Sam O, because [he is] young to the game of football but just keeps getting better and better.”
Okuayinonu started at a junior college in Mississippi, and he said, “They breathe football down there.” He heard all about Division I dreams, and those conversations started to seep into his own vision.
“So D-III’s not the goal anymore,” Okuayinonu said. “Now it’s D-I. If they can do it, why can’t I?”
He transferred to Mesabi Range College, a junior college in a small town in northern Minnesota, and that’s when the NFL first seemed like a possibility. Power Five programs recruited Okuayinonu, and he earned defensive player of the year honors in his conference. He tried not to pay much attention to accolades and praise, but when Okuayinonu started to hear that he might be good enough to play in the NFL, “that’s going to stick in your mind,” he said. And he knew that because of his late start in the sport, he was still inexperienced compared with his peers and had significant room to improve.
Okuayinonu arrived in College Park as Locksley took over the program in 2019. He contributed as part of the defensive line rotation and developed into a starter by 2020. He earned his degree last summer, and that was his mom’s priority as he jumped from one place to another in his football career. The NCAA’s eligibility relief gave him the chance to return for one final season. Schools have to agree to let a player use the waiver, but Okuayinonu said there was hardly any discussion about whether he would return. He wanted to play another season, and Locksley had the same idea.
“I saw him improve from year one to year two,” Locksley said. So when he talked with Okuayinonu, he said this: “If you made this type of jump from being here from one season to the next, imagine what happens if you stay and take advantage of this covid year.”
Okuayinonu has started every game this season and leads the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. He earned third-team all-conference honors and was the only Maryland player to garner that recognition. He credits his position coach, Brian Williams, for his growth on the field and how he developed into a more vocal leader. Earlier this month, Okuayinonu’s teammates voted for him to be one of the four permanent captains of the season.
“It’ll be like a Week 7 Tuesday, and he’s out there screaming going crazy,” senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo said. “That energy is just infectious, man.”
If he could stay at Maryland for another year, Okuayinonu said he probably would.
Okuayinonu is looking forward to the bowl game so he can finish his college career with his teammates, hoping to grab a win that would give Maryland (6-6) its first winning record since 2014. And Okuayinonu noted after the victory over Rutgers that clinched a bowl berth that this postseason game would give him “another chance to prove myself again to NFL scouts.” After that, he’ll head to Fort Myers, Fla., to begin training for the draft.
Through his everyday life, as he has traveled this winding path to the Big Ten, Okuayinonu thinks about the word “Deakonti.” It’s his mother’s middle name, and he said in the Bassa language, which is spoken in Liberia, it means, “Everything has time.” He has the word tattooed on his right forearm with a clock and a rose, his mom’s favorite flower. He picked his right arm to represent how his mom has always been his “right-hand man.”
So that’s the mind-set Okuayinonu has embraced. “Just keep on working,” he said. “Your time’s going to come.”