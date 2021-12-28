As a kid in Africa, he didn’t know anything about the game. He only started learning about it after he moved to this country as a 12-year-old; he had a cousin in Seattle who loved the Seahawks, so Okuayinonu adopted that team, too. When he first tried the sport in high school, he didn’t enjoy it. But before graduating, he wanted to give football another chance, so he played his first full season as a senior. That time, he stuck with it, and the sport turned into the catalyst for each step that followed on his path here — through junior colleges to Maryland’s team, now with the hopes of securing a spot in the NFL.