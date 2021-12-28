But Yankee Stadium also was a potential destination, with Virginia Tech on the shortlist for the Pinstripe Bowl. The MLB franchise helped the community in Blacksburg heal in the wake of the mass shooting in 2007.
When it was revealed the Hokies were bound for the Bronx to face Maryland (6-6) on Dec. 29, Price’s contentment stemmed not only from a pending trip to one of the most iconic venues in sports but also playing an opponent that had been one his final three college choices before he chose Virginia Tech.
“When the bowl projections came out, I was really torn about the chance to play in Yankee Stadium with the connection to the Yankees, or play in the Military Bowl that was also 20 minutes from my house,” Price said. “So I kind of get the best of both worlds in the fact that we get to play in Yankee Stadium and I get to play against the school that I grew up 45 minutes from, so that’s real exciting.”
Price wasn’t with the Hokies’ coaching staff when the Yankees played an exhibition game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on March 18, 2008, 11 months after a shooter opened fire on campus, killing 32 before turning the gun on himself.
But as a passionate alum and featured player on the Hokies’ first Big East championship team in 1995, Price paid close attention to the outpouring of support, including from baseball’s most storied franchise, that followed the tragedy.
Then-Yankees owner George Steinbrenner had vowed to bring the team to the school in addition to making a $1 million donation to the Hokie Spirit Memorial Fund, which was created to cover expenses for grief counseling as well as other costs for victims and their families.
Price presented a video of the Yankees’ visit to his current players, educating them on the significance of playing a bowl game at Yankee Stadium, where, according to Price, plans are in the works to commemorate the bond formed between the club and Virginia Tech.
“For George Steinbrenner and those guys, and not just the money that them, all the players and the organization donated, but for them to donate their time,” Price said. “Taking time out of their schedule when they could have been anywhere else but Blacksburg, Virginia, to play a baseball game, that’s what makes our feelings toward the Yankees very special.”
The Hokies’ roster will be drastically different at kickoff compared with the regular season finale when they beat Virginia, 29-24, at Scott Stadium to become bowl eligible and win the Commonwealth Cup showdown for the 17th time in 18 meetings.
The transfer portal and opt-outs are responsible for Virginia Tech’s overhauled depth chart. Most recently, former starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister announced he would be entering the portal, becoming the second player at that position to do so, following Knox Kadum. Burmeister had transferred to Virginia Tech in 2019 from Oregon to play for coach Justin Fuente, who parted ways with the school with two regular season games left this year.
The remaining quarterbacks are Connor Blumrick and Tahj Bullock. Blumrick is set to start in the Pinstripe Bowl, and it’s unclear whether Bullock will play, but Price struck somewhat of a defiant tone regarding players such as starting wide receiver Tré Turner sitting out to devote full attention to the NFL draft.
“I’ve said earlier when the bowl process started that I don’t agree with it,” Price said. “With the emphasis they put in the [College Football] Playoff, it’s devalued the bowl system a little bit. I think just because they’re so many bowls it devalues the bowl system a little bit, and I understand and I respect their decision, but I don’t agree with it.”
The Hokies’ other top wide receiver during the regular season, Tayvion Robinson, won’t be available, either, after entering the transfer portal and heading to Kentucky.
The offensive line will be without starting guard Lecitus Smith, who declared for the NFL draft. Center Brock Hoffman and tackle Luke Tenuta also declared for the draft but indicated they will play in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Other Virginia Tech regulars who have declared for the draft and announced their intention to sit out include defensive end Amaré Barno, defensive lineman Jordan Williams and cornerback Jermaine Waller.
“For me there was no decision,” said Hoffman, who transferred to Virginia Tech in 2019 from Coastal Carolina and sat out one season when the NCAA rejected his application for immediate eligibility. “I’ve never played in a bowl game. This is my first one, and it was an easy decision. There’s no way I wasn’t going to play.”