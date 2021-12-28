Tuesday’s game will proceed as long as Washington has eight available players, but the Wizards will be working with a skeleton crew.
Just six of the players available as of Tuesday afternoon feature in the Wizards’ regular rotation: guard Spencer Dinwiddie; center Daniel Gafford; and forwards Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans, Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert. Forward Isaiah Todd and guards Cassius Winston and Joel Ayayi have all played extremely limited minutes in a handful of games this season, and Winston and Ayayi are on two-way contracts, meaning they split time with the Wizards and their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.
Washington also has two players it called up from the Go-Go and signed to 10-day contracts via the league’s hardship exception: guard Jordan Goodwin and forward Jordan Schakel.
Miami’s Kyle Lowry and Udonis Haslem are also in the protocols.
Beyond the implications for Tuesday’s game, Hachimura’s entry into the protocols is a particularly wrenching setback for the Wizards.
The forward has been working toward his season debut after missing training camp and joining the team late because of an excused personal absence. He only recently began dressing and participating in pregame warmups with Washington but has not yet played in a game and was listed as questionable for Tuesday. Monday was the first time this season that Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said there was a possibility Hachimura could get in a game.
The 23-year-old had advanced to playing two-on-two and three-on-three against NBA players (as opposed to coaches) but had not yet participated in five-on-five, primarily because the Wizards hadn’t yet found the time in practice with their list of healthy players dwindling daily.