“We were blessed with three games, and we made the best of them,” senior guard Leoule Yared said.
The championship game not only provided a memory for the Atoms but it also meant that organizers successfully completed a 19th rendition of the tournament — no small achievement with the coronavirus surge wreaking havoc on the area’s usually packed holiday tournament schedule. The past few days have seen several local events get canceled or amended, creating uncertainty and logistical headaches.
“Each week as we were getting closer to the tournament, there was more to think about,” longtime Wakefield coach and George Long director Tony Bentley said. “Do I even go to the store to get the candy, the sodas, the hot dogs? Because the tournament might not go on. It’s always in the back of your head.”
There was some discussion about having the George Long tournament without fans, but Bentley said the event is about bringing the school communities together and generating excitement for local high school hoops. An empty gym just wouldn’t work.
“If we didn’t have fans, I don’t know if we’d want to do this,” Bentley said Tuesday. “So we’ve got masks everywhere and no food in the gym and things like that. It’s just been about taking every possible precaution to keep this tournament going.”
Even as the games were played, however, reminders of the pandemic were everywhere. Bentley’s own team had to bow out shortly before its first-round matchup Monday due to health and safety concerns. On Wednesday evening, about an hour before the championship game tipped, Arlington Public Schools (of which Wakefield is a member) announced it would be pausing athletics starting Thursday and effective until Jan. 14.
The Atoms’ bench provided another sign of the times as it featured just one coach: assistant Drew Simpson. Annandale (5-3) employs two varsity coaches, a staff half the size of most local programs. But Coach Andrew Hypnar was forced to miss the event due to health and safety protocols, meaning Simpson was left to lead his team through the three-day event.
“Resilience. This was all about resilience,” Simpson said. “I owe all the credit to these players, who came to this event ready to fight.”
Yared led a balanced scoring attack with 19 points. Senior Maxwell Lanham added 17 and took home the tournament’s MVP award. Despite the stressors that surrounded them, the Atoms looked confident and comfortable as they built a double-digit lead in the second quarter.
“We didn’t come this far and do all this just to lose a game,” Yared said. “We figured we should make the best of things.”
