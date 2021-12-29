After adjusting for strength of schedule, the Dolphins are two points per game worse than an average team. The Titans, on the other hand, are 2½ points per game better than an average team, meaning Tennessee should be favored by 4½ points on a neutral field. Instead, the Titans are laying three points at home at the friendly confines of Nissan Stadium.
Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans (-3)
Pick: Tennessee Titans -3
Cleveland Browns (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick: First half, Cleveland Browns -2½
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to struggle at the start of games. Mike Tomlin’s squad has been outscored by 85 total points in the first half this season and hasn’t led at the half since Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. They have been outscored by at least a field goal in each of the last six weeks.
After adjusting the first-half scoring rates of both Pittsburgh and Cleveland for opponent, the most probable margin of “victory” at the end of the first half is Cleveland leading by seven (14 percent chance) or 14 points (11 percent chance) and there is a 62 percent chance the Browns are leading by at least three points.
If you are feeling adventurous, there are some enticing alternative first-half lines, including Cleveland -5½ at +155 at one book. By my estimation, the Browns have a 56 percent chance of bettering that spread Sunday, provided there are no major injuries or lineup changes by then.
The plays above represent our best bet of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 17 slate.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.
Best bets record this season: 18-11.
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (-5½)
Pick: Dallas Cowboys -5½
Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills (-14½)
Pick: Buffalo Bills -14½
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-7½)
Pick: Carolina Panthers +7½
Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots (-14½)
Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +14½
Kansas City Chiefs (-5) at Cincinnati Bengals
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -5
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-6½)
Pick: Indianapolis Colts -6½
Philadelphia Eagles (-3½) at Washington Football Team
Pick: Washington Football Team +3½
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-13½) at New York Jets
Pick: New York Jets +13½
New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-6)
Pick: New York Giants +6
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-5½)
Pick: Denver Broncos +5½
Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers (-12½)
Pick: San Francisco 49ers -12½
Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks (-7)
Pick: Detroit Lions +7
Los Angeles Rams (-3½) at Baltimore Ravens
Pick: Los Angeles Rams -3½
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-6½)
Pick: Green Bay Packers -6½
Cleveland Browns (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick: Cleveland Browns -3