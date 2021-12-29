And he can now do all of this because he grabbed the low-hanging fruit of leadership and took a seat at the grown folks’ table for social responsibility. Beal, finally, got vaccinated.
In welcomed news first reported by our own Wizards’ reporter Ava Wallace, Beal has received a coronavirus vaccination. He wouldn’t have been able to play in home games without one. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) issued a mandate that anyone, including multimillion dollar athletes going to work, could not enter entertainment venues, among many other indoor facilities, without being immunized from covid-19 starting Jan. 15, 2022.
As the Wizards’ best player, this is the least Beal could have done to make himself available as his team strives to contend within the Eastern Conference. But as a human being, this is all society has been asking of Beal.
To put aside any fears caused by false information — no, the vaccine won’t cause teammates to miss significant time nor will it make you impotent as Nicki Minaj, MD once claimed — and instead, protect himself and anyone around him who could be more susceptible to this nefarious and deadly virus. All we’ve asked of Beal is that he understand responsibility comes attached to his significant influence and that whatever he chooses to say into his megaphone, people are listening.
This is the bare minimum, and yet still there are too many people with outsize platforms who’d rather complain about the consequences of their words and actions instead of accepting that leadership comes with accountability.
In Pat McAfee’s latest edition of Enlightened Bros Explain It All with special guest star Aaron Rodgers, he complained that critics want him to use his very popular show in, ya know, constructive ways. Instead of allowing Rodgers the uninterrupted space to continually promote a drug that has not been approved by the FDA as treatment for covid.
McAfee, whose frat-house buffoonery belies the gravitas he had to possess to become an all-pro punter then create a formidable media empire in retirement, doesn’t want the smoke he claims he wants from his detractors. Because any conversation would veer into his responsibility.
McAfee may not think he is a member of the hated media, but his power is even greater because he reaches a demographic that skews young and gets their information from social media. To that generation, McAfee is the news, a trusted source they’ve allowed to be on their phones and laptops. And thanks to McAfee, his viewers are passengers in Rodger’s joyride of ego and inaccuracy.
No telling if LeBron James is an avid watcher, but he seems to be getting his covid updates from accredited quacks as well.
James must have been frustrated while watching his teammates, and players across the NBA, flood the league’s protocols over the last several weeks due to the omicron surge. Surely, most of them were still healthy but they could not play and so, with all the passive aggression he could muster, James sent a Spider-Man meme over Instagram which essentially compared a virus that has killed 816,000 Americans to the cold and flu.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was not pleased. Not just about James’s casual apathy about the virus that has impacted our livelihood and forever changed our world, but that he had the audacity to broadcast these feelings to his 106 million followers. Although James has long advocated for societal good, even more than the megastars of NBA past, he has refused to be anything more than a mere sideline observer in the fight against covid.
“One way to help the Black community to overcome their hesitancy and save lives is for prominent Black celebrities and influencers to continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and their boosters,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “While LeBron is a necessary and dynamic voice critical of police brutality against the Black community, he needs to be the same necessary and dynamic advocate with vaccines, which could save thousands of Black lives right now. The racism is just as real — and just as lethal — in both cases.”
We shouldn’t care why it took Beal so long, 10 months after vaccinations became widely available. We can forgive Beal for unwillingly allowing himself to be tossed around as a political football by bad faith actors following his September announcement that he was not vaccinated. We can even nod along if Beal and the Wizards want to put a happy spin on this: he did the research, he changed his mind and he’s been planning to do this way before feeling the pressure of the mayor’s mandate.
All of that may be true, or maybe just some of it. Still, that’s okay. What matters most is that he’s finally doing his small part as the leader of his franchise.
In the summer of 2016 during Beal’s news conference after he signed his first max contract and the biggest deal in team history at the time, Wizards majority owner Ted Leonsis said a version of the biblical verse “to those who much is given, much is expected.” Leonsis expected Beal, just 23 years old then, to shoulder the expectations and pressures. Great power, great responsibility. That’s the burden of leadership.
All these years later, the biggest shot the franchise’s biggest start has given his team has come from a syringe. It was the easiest thing Beal could have done for himself, his team and his community during this global pandemic, and yet still so much greater than the actions of some of his peers.