We shouldn’t care why it took Beal so long, 10 months after vaccinations became widely available. We can forgive Beal for unwillingly allowing himself to be tossed around as a political football by bad faith actors following his September announcement that he was not vaccinated. We can even nod along if Beal and the Wizards want to put a happy spin on this: he did the research, he changed his mind and he’s been planning to do this way before feeling the pressure of the mayor’s mandate.