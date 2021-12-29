To put aside any fears caused by false information — no, the vaccine won’t cause teammates to miss significant time, nor will it make you impotent as Nicki Minaj, MD once claimed — and instead, protect himself and anyone around him who could be more susceptible to this nefarious and deadly virus. All we’ve asked of Beal is that he would understand how responsibility comes attached to his significant influence and that whatever he chooses to say into his megaphone, people are listening.