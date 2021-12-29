The answer was muddled at Capital One Arena. Washington looked sharp early, scoring three quick goals in the first period, only to give up three unanswered goals in the second. By the third period, the depleted Capitals had just enough juice, fueled by a shorthanded goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov with just over five minutes remaining, to push through for a 5-3 win.
“I thought we did a good job of just getting our composure,” Laviolette said. “We played a very smart and strong third period.”
For all of Washington’s absences — the Capitals were missing three of their top six defensemen — there was plenty of firepower that returned to the lineup. The team was playing with its top four centers for the first time all season — Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom returned after stints on the protocols list, as did winger T.J. Oshie — and the Capitals didn’t waste any time jumping on Nashville, which entered on a seven-game winning streak but hadn’t played since Dec. 17 because of coronavirus issues.
Washington made it 1-0 just 3:15 into the first period, using a strong passing sequence started by forward Alex Ovechkin and defenseman John Carlson, who fed Lars Eller for his fourth goal in six games. Carlson made it 2-0 later in the period, scoring off an assist from Backstrom, and Nic Dowd scored to extend the lead to 3-0 with just over a minute left in the first.
Nashville had sent three players to the protocols list before Wednesday night’s game, but the Predators found their legs to begin the second period, scoring three goals in the first eight minutes. After centers Yakov Trenin and Luke Kunin beat Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov to cut the deficit to a goal, Predators winger Filip Forsberg tied it at the 7:38 mark of the second period. Laviolette took a timeout at that point, attempting to stem the tide.
“The message was: let’s turn this thing around,” winger Garnet Hathaway said.
The Capitals failed to capitalize on their six power-play opportunities on the night, including late in the third period, when Kuznetsov had a scoring chance on a wide-open net but was denied on a diving save by Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros.
But a little over a minute later, after Washington’s Tom Wilson was called for a penalty to set up a Nashville power play, Kuznetsov wrapped around the net to beat Saros with a shorthanded wrister with 5:36 left. Forward Carl Hagelin scored an empty-net goal with 63 seconds left to seal it.
Here is what to know about Wednesday night’s win:
NHL changes protocols
The NHL and NHL Players Association agreed Wednesday to reduce the isolation period after a positive test from 10 days to five for fully vaccinated players who are asymptomatic. It also applies to coaches and hockey operations staffers; the change was made a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the isolation period for individuals who test positive from 10 days to five.
That could accelerate the timeline of return for six Capitals players who went into the protocols. Those six — defensemen Martin Fehervary, Justin Schultz, Nick Jensen and Dennis Cholowski, along with forward Daniel Sprong and goaltender Vitek Vanecek — did not play Wednesday. Sprong and Schultz entered the protocols Dec. 21; Jensen was added last Thursday. Fehervary, Cholowski and Vanecek went on the list last Friday.
The Capitals had three games postponed during the league’s shutdown: at Philadelphia (Dec. 21), at New York Islanders (Dec. 23) and vs. Ottawa (Dec. 27). On Tuesday, the NHL also postponed nine games because of attendance restrictions in Canadian cities, including Washington’s game at Montreal on Jan. 4.
Capitals stars return
Washington played with all four of its centers for the first time this season, as Backstrom and Kuznetsov returned from the protocols list. Also back were Oshie, who had just skated for the first time in 10 days on Wednesday morning, as well as Wilson, who had missed the past four games with an upper-body injury.
Backstrom made just his second appearance this season. His best play of the night came after an acrobatic left pad save from Samsonov in the first period, which led to the Capitals pushing the pace with Backstrom feeding Carlson for the game’s second goal.
“Even though we had the dud in the second [period], everything felt a little bit different than it has this year,” Carlson said. “There was a lot to be excited about coming home, coming off the layoff.”
Kempny scores, Alexeyev debuts
With so many players out, opportunity beckoned for a handful of minor league call-ups, including veteran defenseman Michal Kempny, who made his first NHL regular season appearance in more than 600 days. After enduring three major injuries to his left leg in the past 2½ years, Kempny had been sent down to play with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., this season.
Kempny earned a secondary assist in the first period — pushing the puck to a streaking Hagelin, who set up Dowd to give the Capitals a 3-0 lead. It was Kempny’s first NHL regular season point since March 2020. Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev, the Capitals’ 2018 first-round pick, also made his NHL debut, becoming the sixth Washington rookie to do so this season.
“Defensively I thought we were really good,” Laviolette said. “We had guys jumping in, and I thought they contributed in a positive way.”