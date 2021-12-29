For all of Washington’s absences — the Capitals were missing three of their top six defensemen — there was plenty of firepower that returned to the lineup. The team was playing with its top four centers for the first time all season — Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom returned after stints on the protocols list, as did winger T.J. Oshie — and the Capitals didn’t waste any time jumping on Nashville, which entered on a seven-game winning streak but hadn’t played since Dec. 17 because of coronavirus issues.