The words are “they” and “them.”
“I’d say they’re both good quarterbacks,” Michigan cornerback DJ Turner said.
“You’ve just got to account for them at all points,” Michigan second-team All-America linebacker David Ojabo said.
“They both do a great job,” Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said.
Of the 32 teams to reach the eight playoffs since the inception of the four-team concept in 2014-15, Georgia has become the first with that groaning old American situation: a debate over two or more quarterbacks, or “they.” That means its offensive coordinator spent a little chunk of his fine South Florida Tuesday morning trying to give the debate the old kibosh.
To summarize: Georgia began the season with JT Daniels, the transfer from Southern California who quarterbacked two early wins to raise his record in Georgia colors to 7-0. When Daniels ailed in late September, Georgia went with the guy widely known as “former walk-on Stetson Bennett,” who steered around all potholes until Dec. 4, when that mean old rut marked ALABAMA left him clunking somewhat in a 41-24 loss. That stoked calls for Daniels, who never did appear in that game and who, since late September, had appeared only in three November routs, at those late stages of games when many fans might even see him doubly.
“First off, the reason Stetson Bennett plays is we think he gives us the best chance to win,” said that offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. “Without getting into too much detail, we think he gives us the best chance to win, and that’s really the end of that question.”
So it’s a playoff first, even if Georgia isn’t the first playoff qualifier with a quarterback situation one might call raggedy. It’s just that recent-years playoffs might have made Georgia’s plight seem direr.
In a country in which quarterbacks matter more than just about anything with the possible exception of food, the College Football Playoff has gone all Broadway with its quarterbacks lately. The past three titles went to Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow and Mac Jones, with their passer ratings ranked Nos. 12, 1 and 1, and their eventual NFL draft positions of Nos. 1, 1 and 15-but-why-not-higher.
Even the playoff runners-up — Tua Tagovailoa, Lawrence and Justin Fields — all went first-round to the NFL.
Starshine ruled.
Well, the playoff didn’t start out that way. It began in 2014 with an Ohio State team on its third-string quarterback in his second-ever start. Cardale Jones turned out playoff-sublime, but in the run-up coach Urban Meyer said, “He’s a guy that three years ago was not equipped to handle this kind of situation. A year ago he wasn’t equipped. I started to see a gradual change.” Jones himself said of his prowess in his first start, the Big Ten championship game that year, “Yeah, a little shocked.”
Ohio State won that title, and Alabama won the next with Jake Coker, who was excellent but not starry, and then, in between the titles of Deshaun Watson (2016-17) and Lawrence (2018-19), Alabama won another in 2017-18 when Coach Nick Saban switched from Jalen Hurts to Tagovailoa at halftime of the final, an unsure thing in a sure-thing era.
Now here’s Georgia, which spent autumn perched at No. 1, with Bennett, whose story fetches hearts because it did not begin on recruiting rankings lists. He went from Georgia to Jones County Junior College in Mississippi and back to Georgia, and now he has gotten to learn one of the strange American phenomena, that of masses pining for backup quarterbacks.
“I mean, like I've said before, if you listen to them when they’re telling you how good they are, then you’re going to listen to them when they tell you how bad you are,” he said on Tuesday in the interviews here, relegated to video because of the omicron variant outbreak. “I don’t really care what anybody else says. My job is to go out every single day, build chemistry with these guys, watch film enough to be prepared for when the game comes, and that’s the only thing I’m worried about.”
In the title-seeking ambition of sixth-year Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, Bennett would be sort of the Coker and sort of not, with a reminder that Smart’s last national title came as Saban’s defensive coordinator at Alabama, with a herculean defense and Coker at quarterback.
As Georgia coach, Smart has had five-star quarterbacks Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm, Justin Fields and Brock Vandagriff, and four-star quarterbacks D’Wan Mathis and Carson Beck. Eason, Fields and Mathis wound up transferring out. Beck and Vandagriff remain as Georgia roster youngsters. Fromm threw 982 passes for Georgia, thriving more in the middle than at the end, and got drafted in the NFL 2020 fifth round.
In year six, here’s Bennett who is, by the way, the highest-rated passer in this playoff, ranked No. 4 to the No. 5 of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young of Alabama (with half the throws of Young), the No. 11 of Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati and the No. 54 of Cade McNamara of Michigan. It’s just that Bennett couldn’t outdo Young on the first Saturday in December, and wound up with one of those days when one throws a red-zone interception and is forced to explain, “Can’t throw a pick down there.”
He also threw a second-half pick-six, but overall came up north of lousy: 29 completions in 48 attempts, 340 yards, three touchdown passes, two interceptions. That left rational questions and rational answers, the coaches speaking fluent quarterback controversy.
Smart, that evening: “We have a decision to make every week at every position, but I have the utmost confidence in Stetson Bennett. I think he did some really nice things tonight … But I certainly have a lot of confidence in Stetson, and I have a lot of confidence in J.T. too.”
Monken, Tuesday morning: “You know, I think Stetson at times — I’m talking about me, probably undervalued his skill set. We’ve tried to elevate guys who have talent on our roster, and we do that at every position, and some guys just combat that and fight and scratch and continue to play well and try to prove you wrong, and that’s what Stetson Bennett did. It wasn’t really anything JT did, it was more along the lines of what Stetson did that we thought gave us the best chance to win — his mobility, those things, in the run game and the pass game when things break down we believe gave us the best chance to win.”
So Georgia has a “he” at quarterback, even as the questions concern “they” just in case.
“Stetson is probably a little bit more willing to take off when the play breaks down,” Michigan’s Macdonald said, “but other than that, they’re both really good players.”