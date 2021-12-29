Madden diversified his football passion, and though it wasn’t his intention, he diversified his fame. The amazing thing is how many people knew him without fully knowing him. He died Tuesday at age 85, and the grief was noticeable from those in his generation all the way down to teenagers. Every chapter in Madden’s public life was extraordinary on its own. For those old enough to put it all together, he must have seemed like an immortal celebrity. He was constantly changing as a communicator, adapting interpersonal skills developed as a coach and having a great feel for when to take chances as media changed.