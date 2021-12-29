“I wouldn’t call it a change of heart,” Irving said of Brooklyn’s about-face. “I respected their decision: Either you’re all in or unfortunately you’re going to have to wait on the sidelines until things calm down with the mandate or these cases. … I knew the consequences. I wasn’t prepared for them, by no stretch of the imagination coming into the season. I had my thought process on being able to be a full-time teammate and just go out and have fun and provide a great brand of basketball. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen like that.”