Tagovailoa completed 20 of 24 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He can expect to have a collection of talented receiving options again next season, thanks to the returns of sophomore Rakim Jarrett, who had a couple impressive grabs Wednesday on his way to 60 receiving yards, and senior Dontay Demus Jr., who suffered a season-ending knee injury in October but will play another season for the Terps rather than heading to the NFL.