Here’s a look at where things stand with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
NFC
1. Green Bay Packers (12-3, clinched NFC North)
— The Packers will clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs most easily with a win over the Vikings plus a Cowboys loss or tie. There also are two other clinching scenarios involving a Green Bay tie and losses/ties by other teams.
2. Dallas Cowboys (11-4, clinched NFC East, hold tiebreaker over the Rams and Buccaneers because of better conference record)
3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4, NFC West leader, clinched playoff berth, hold tiebreaker over the Buccaneers because of their head-to-head win)
— The Rams will clinch the NFC West title with a win over the Ravens plus a Cardinals loss/tie, or a tie plus a Cardinals loss.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4, clinched NFC South)
5. Arizona Cardinals (10-5, clinched playoff berth)
6. San Francisco 49ers (8-7, hold tiebreaker over the Eagles because of their head-to-head win)
— The 49ers will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Texans plus a Saints loss/tie, or a tie plus losses/ties by the Vikings, Saints and Falcons.
7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)
— The Eagles will clinch a playoff berth most easily with a win over Washington plus a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie, or a win plus a Vikings loss/tie plus a 49ers win/tie. There are two other clinching scenarios involving an Eagles tie plus numerous results from other games.
In the hunt/facing elimination
8. Minnesota Vikings (7-8, hold tiebreaker over the Falcons because of better conference record)
— The Vikings will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Packers plus an Eagles win/tie, or a loss plus a Falcons win, or a loss plus a Falcons tie plus a Saints win. There are three other elimination scenarios involving a Vikings tie and numerous results from other games.
9. Atlanta Falcons (7-8, hold tiebreaker over the Saints because of their head-to-head victory)
— The Falcons will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Bills, or if both the Eagles and 49ers win. There are two other elimination scenarios involving a Falcons tie and numerous results from other games.
10. New Orleans Saints (7-8)
— The Saints will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Panthers plus wins or ties by the Eagles and 49ers. There are two other elimination scenarios involving a Saints tie and numerous results from other games.
11. Washington Football Team (6-9)
— Washington will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Eagles. There are two other elimination scenarios involving wins or ties by the 49ers, Saints and Falcons.
Eliminated: Carolina Panthers (5-10), Chicago Bears (5-10), Seattle Seahawks (5-10), New York Giants (4-11), Detroit Lions (2-12-1)
AFC
1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4, clinched AFC West)
— The Chiefs will have a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Bengals plus a Titans loss/tie, or a tie plus a Titans loss.
2. Tennessee Titans (10-5, AFC South leader)
— The Titans will clinch the AFC South title with a win over the Dolphins, or a tie plus a Colts tie, or if the Colts lose. The Titans will clinch a playoff berth with a tie, or a Chargers loss/tie plus a Ravens loss/tie, or Chargers loss/tie plus a Patriots loss/tie, or a Patriots loss/tie plus a Ravens loss/tie.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6, AFC North leader, hold tiebreaker over the Bills because of better conference record)
— The Bengals will clinch the NFC North title with a win over the Chiefs, or a tie plus a Ravens loss/tie, or a Browns tie plus a Ravens loss.
4. Buffalo Bills (9-6, AFC East leader, hold tiebreaker over the Patriots because of better division record)
— The Bills will clinch a playoff berth most easily with a win over the Falcons plus a Ravens loss/tie, or a win plus a Chargers loss/tie plus a Raiders loss/tie. There are numerous other clinching scenarios involving a Bills tie plus results from other games.
5. Indianapolis Colts (9-6, hold tiebreaker over the Patriots because of their head-to-head victory)
— The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Raiders, or a tie plus a Ravens loss plus a Dolphins loss/tie, or a tie plus a Ravens loss plus a Patriots loss/tie.
6. New England Patriots (9-6)
— The Patriots will clinch a playoff berth most easily with a win over the Jaguars plus a Dolphins loss/tie, or a win plus a Raiders loss/tie. There are numerous other clinching scenarios involving a Patriots tie plus results from other games.
In the hunt/facing elimination
7. Miami Dolphins (8-7, hold tiebreaker over the other 8-7 teams because of either head-to-head victories or conference record)
— There are numerous scenarios by which the Dolphins will be eliminated from playoff contention, all of them involving a loss to the Titans plus wins or ties by the Raiders, Chargers, Ravens and Steelers.
8. Baltimore Ravens (8-7, hold tiebreaker over the Raiders and Chargers because of their head-to-head victories)
— There are numerous scenarios by which the Ravens will be eliminated from playoff contention, all of them involving a loss to the Rams plus results from other games.
9. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7, hold tiebreaker over the Raiders because of their head-to-head victory)
— The Chargers will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Broncos plus a Dolphins win plus a Ravens win/tie, or a loss plus a Ravens win plus a Steelers win plus a Bengals win/tie.
10. Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)
— There are numerous scenarios by which the Raiders will be eliminated from playoff contention, all of them involving a loss to the Colts plus wins or ties by other teams.
11. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)
— The Steelers will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Browns plus wins by either the Ravens or Dolphins or wins/ties by either the Chargers or Raiders. There are numerous other elimination scenarios involving a Steelers tie and wins/ties by other teams.
12. Cleveland Browns (7-8, hold tiebreaker over the Broncos because of their head-to-head victory)
— The Browns will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Steelers, or a Bengals win/tie plus a Dolphins win, or a Bengals win/tie plus a Chargers win/tie.
13. Denver Broncos (7-8)
— The Broncos will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Chargers, or with wins by either the Dolphins, Steelers or Ravens, or with ties by both the Steelers and Ravens.
Eliminated: New York Jets (4-11), Houston Texans (4-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)