As you can see in this week’s NFL playoff scenarios, the NFC picture is almost entirely in focus, with three of four divisions already clinched and teams jockeying for seeding. The AFC is an entirely different story, however, with only one division title and one playoff berth in the bag (the Kansas City Chiefs having achieved both). The 13 AFC teams still alive for the postseason are the most in that conference with two weeks left since 2002.

Here’s a look at where things stand with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers (12-3, clinched NFC North)

— The Packers will clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs most easily with a win over the Vikings plus a Cowboys loss or tie. There also are two other clinching scenarios involving a Green Bay tie and losses/ties by other teams.

2. Dallas Cowboys (11-4, clinched NFC East, hold tiebreaker over the Rams and Buccaneers because of better conference record)

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4, NFC West leader, clinched playoff berth, hold tiebreaker over the Buccaneers because of their head-to-head win)

— The Rams will clinch the NFC West title with a win over the Ravens plus a Cardinals loss/tie, or a tie plus a Cardinals loss.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4, clinched NFC South)

5. Arizona Cardinals (10-5, clinched playoff berth)

6. San Francisco 49ers (8-7, hold tiebreaker over the Eagles because of their head-to-head win)

— The 49ers will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Texans plus a Saints loss/tie, or a tie plus losses/ties by the Vikings, Saints and Falcons.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

— The Eagles will clinch a playoff berth most easily with a win over Washington plus a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie, or a win plus a Vikings loss/tie plus a 49ers win/tie. There are two other clinching scenarios involving an Eagles tie plus numerous results from other games.

In the hunt/facing elimination

8. Minnesota Vikings (7-8, hold tiebreaker over the Falcons because of better conference record)

— The Vikings will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Packers plus an Eagles win/tie, or a loss plus a Falcons win, or a loss plus a Falcons tie plus a Saints win. There are three other elimination scenarios involving a Vikings tie and numerous results from other games.

9. Atlanta Falcons (7-8, hold tiebreaker over the Saints because of their head-to-head victory)

— The Falcons will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Bills, or if both the Eagles and 49ers win. There are two other elimination scenarios involving a Falcons tie and numerous results from other games.

10. New Orleans Saints (7-8)

— The Saints will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Panthers plus wins or ties by the Eagles and 49ers. There are two other elimination scenarios involving a Saints tie and numerous results from other games.

11. Washington Football Team (6-9)

— Washington will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Eagles. There are two other elimination scenarios involving wins or ties by the 49ers, Saints and Falcons.

Eliminated: Carolina Panthers (5-10), Chicago Bears (5-10), Seattle Seahawks (5-10), New York Giants (4-11), Detroit Lions (2-12-1)

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4, clinched AFC West)

— The Chiefs will have a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Bengals plus a Titans loss/tie, or a tie plus a Titans loss.

2. Tennessee Titans (10-5, AFC South leader)

— The Titans will clinch the AFC South title with a win over the Dolphins, or a tie plus a Colts tie, or if the Colts lose. The Titans will clinch a playoff berth with a tie, or a Chargers loss/tie plus a Ravens loss/tie, or Chargers loss/tie plus a Patriots loss/tie, or a Patriots loss/tie plus a Ravens loss/tie.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6, AFC North leader, hold tiebreaker over the Bills because of better conference record)

— The Bengals will clinch the NFC North title with a win over the Chiefs, or a tie plus a Ravens loss/tie, or a Browns tie plus a Ravens loss.

4. Buffalo Bills (9-6, AFC East leader, hold tiebreaker over the Patriots because of better division record)

— The Bills will clinch a playoff berth most easily with a win over the Falcons plus a Ravens loss/tie, or a win plus a Chargers loss/tie plus a Raiders loss/tie. There are numerous other clinching scenarios involving a Bills tie plus results from other games.

5. Indianapolis Colts (9-6, hold tiebreaker over the Patriots because of their head-to-head victory)

— The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Raiders, or a tie plus a Ravens loss plus a Dolphins loss/tie, or a tie plus a Ravens loss plus a Patriots loss/tie.

6. New England Patriots (9-6)

— The Patriots will clinch a playoff berth most easily with a win over the Jaguars plus a Dolphins loss/tie, or a win plus a Raiders loss/tie. There are numerous other clinching scenarios involving a Patriots tie plus results from other games.

In the hunt/facing elimination

7. Miami Dolphins (8-7, hold tiebreaker over the other 8-7 teams because of either head-to-head victories or conference record)

— There are numerous scenarios by which the Dolphins will be eliminated from playoff contention, all of them involving a loss to the Titans plus wins or ties by the Raiders, Chargers, Ravens and Steelers.

8. Baltimore Ravens (8-7, hold tiebreaker over the Raiders and Chargers because of their head-to-head victories)

— There are numerous scenarios by which the Ravens will be eliminated from playoff contention, all of them involving a loss to the Rams plus results from other games.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7, hold tiebreaker over the Raiders because of their head-to-head victory)

— The Chargers will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Broncos plus a Dolphins win plus a Ravens win/tie, or a loss plus a Ravens win plus a Steelers win plus a Bengals win/tie.

10. Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)

— There are numerous scenarios by which the Raiders will be eliminated from playoff contention, all of them involving a loss to the Colts plus wins or ties by other teams.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

— The Steelers will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Browns plus wins by either the Ravens or Dolphins or wins/ties by either the Chargers or Raiders. There are numerous other elimination scenarios involving a Steelers tie and wins/ties by other teams.

12. Cleveland Browns (7-8, hold tiebreaker over the Broncos because of their head-to-head victory)

— The Browns will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Steelers, or a Bengals win/tie plus a Dolphins win, or a Bengals win/tie plus a Chargers win/tie.

13. Denver Broncos (7-8)

— The Broncos will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Chargers, or with wins by either the Dolphins, Steelers or Ravens, or with ties by both the Steelers and Ravens.

Eliminated: New York Jets (4-11), Houston Texans (4-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)