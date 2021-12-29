The modification went into effect immediately, NFL leaders said, and it was a reflection of the recommendations made Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This change, I think, is something that we are comfortable with,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a conference call Tuesday with reporters. “It feels like an important step forward.”
Said Dawn Aponte, the league’s chief football administrative officer: “Our continued efforts, working collaboratively with the NFLPA, have enabled us to adopt these updated CDC guidelines, which we expect will assist clubs in better managing their rosters and, more specifically, increasing player availability due to the shortened return time after a positive test.”
The Colts placed Wentz on their covid-19 reserve list Tuesday. He reportedly is unvaccinated and tested positive for the virus. He potentially could be cleared to play Sunday, under the new protocol. The Colts host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.
A player or staffer can return from isolation after five days if the individual has been without a fever for at least 24 hours and other symptoms “have resolved or improved,” according to a memo that the league sent to NFL teams Tuesday. The player or staffer also must be cleared by the team physician, the memo says.
A player who had a positive result on a test collected Tuesday is first eligible to be cleared Sunday.
“We’re comfortable with this change because it mirrors what we’ve been seeing in our own data, which is that people are showing signs of clearing the virus quicker than what we saw prior to omicron,” Sills said.
The individual needn’t test negative to return from isolation after five days. A vaccinated and asymptomatic player or staffer still can test out of isolation sooner than five days. That requires two negative results from tests that can be taken concurrently as soon as the day after the positive test, under a previous protocol change.