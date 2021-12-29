Organizers of the ATP Cup, which is scheduled to begin Saturday, announced Djokovic’s withdrawal Wednesday in a roster update that also noted that France will replace Austria in the 16-country event after Austrians Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak also withdrew. Dusan Lajovic will replace Djokovic on the Serbian squad. Russia’s Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy also pulled out of the event.
The Australian Open, which Djokovic has won nine times, including in each of the past three years, begins Jan. 17 in Melbourne. Djokovic, who is tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not indicated whether he would play, but tournament organizers included his name on the entry list when it was announced this month.
Since then, coronavirus cases have surged in Australia, as they have around the world amid the emergence of the omicron variant, creating further complications for the Australian Open and Djokovic. New infections in Sydney and surrounding parts of New South Wales state rose to more than 11,000 Wednesday, up from 6,000 the day before, according to the Associated Press. Victoria, the state in which Melbourne is the capital, reported a record 3,700 cases, up by more than 1,000 from the previous record set Tuesday.
Nadal, who has been sidelined from official competition since last summer by a foot injury, has said he hopes to play in Australia but announced Dec. 20 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Federer’s return to tennis remains in question as he recovers from knee surgery.